Having success on the ground will be key for the U-M offense against the Irish, especially if it wants to take some of the pressure off of junior quarterback Shea Patterson's shoulders in his Wolverine debut.

Fortunately for Michigan, it has an experienced, proven running back duo to work with in senior Karan Higdon and junior Chris Evans.

Higdon's 994 yards were the sixth-most in the Big Ten last season and his 11 touchdowns were tied for fourth-most.

Evans, meanwhile, rushed for 685 yards in 2017, which were the most of any non-starting running back in the conference.

The two are proven commodities and really don't have any question marks surrounding them, but whether or not a third runner emerges will be something to keep an eye on (head coach Jim Harbaugh named junior Tru Wilson as that guy earlier in the week, but whether or not he actually earns game action remains to be seen).

The main question mark involving Michigan's rushing attack doesn't surround its runners, but instead the offensive line.

Against the five Big Ten opponents it faced last year that ranked in the top 50 nationally in run defense, the team only averaged 100.4 yards per game on the ground, including a 2.5 yard per rush average.

In fact, It had trouble opening consistent holes all season long. New position coach Ed Warinner was brought in from Minnesota to shore it up, and the hope is that the offensive line will undergo a complete transformation.

"I'm going to be watching the feet of those offensive linemen," longtime Michigan assistant coach and contributor to TheWolverine Jerry Hanlon exclaimed on John Borton's podcast this week. "If U-M can run the ball and move it on the ground, that will take so much pressure off [junior quarterback Shea] Patterson and will allow him to do other things.

"I'm interested to see if they can come off the ball and run it effectively. Michigan needs to get back to being able to execute on the ground."

Notre Dame's rush defense posted very mediocre statistics last season (154.5 yards allowed per game, 51st nationally), but is expected to be better in 2018.



Their line will be led by senior tackle Jerry Tillery and junior end Daelin Hayes, with junior end Khalid Kareem and fifth-year senior nose tackle Jonathan Bonner also starting.

Tillery posted the best numbers of the bunch last year with 4.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

The linebacking group is expected to be incredibly stout as well, with senior Te'von Coney, fifth-year senior Drue Tranquill and redshirt junior Asmar Bilal serving as the main guys there.

Coney racked up 12.5 tackles for loss and three sacks last season, while Tranquill posted 10.5 tackles for loss.

Again, it is crucial that Michigan has at least some consistent success on the ground against the Irish front seven.

If it does, that would likely mean Warinner has indeed worked wonders with the offensive line, and that they truly have made a huge progression.

If U-M struggles to gain ground yardage, though, that will put even more pressure on a passing attack that ranked 111th nationally last year (171.2 yards per game).

Advantage: Notre Dame