I'm going to cheat out the bat and group these two sophomore wide receivers together. Darrius Clemons and Tyler Morris have been linked since arriving in Ann Arbor as "the freak show" so might as well keep together here.

Michigan's top two receivers heading into the season are obvious with veterans Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson. But there is an obvious hole at WR3, and any of the top receivers have the potential to be the leading receiver in 2023.

Ronnie Bell's target share was massive last season, getting more than Johnson and Wilson combined. While Johnson and Wilson could see their roles increase, there is also a big opportunity for Clemons and Morris to have breakout seasons this fall.

Michigan wanted to open up the passing game last season, calling deep shot passes throughout the Big Ten schedule. Execution was the issue, not play calling. Whether it was overthrows from JJ McCarthy or poor separation and drops from the receivers, Michigan struggled to get the deep ball working before it exploded in Columbus. Andrel Anthony was the focus of that offensive attack, and he is now at Oklahoma. Clemons big frame and speed on the outside gives him potential to be what Michigan wanted Anthony to be last season.

Tyler Morris has a lot of things going for him in the battle to replace Ronnie Bell, including being the former high school teammate of McCarthy. Morris has all the tools to play in the slot or the Z role. He does an excellent job at adjusting to throws and making difficult catches. Along with smooth route running, Morris' best feature might his ability to find space. Bell became JJ's favorite target because he always found the gaps in the defense when McCarthy was on the run. When you comp skill sets, Morris makes a lot of sense not only as a Bell replacement, but someone who could go a level above and become a true WR1 in this offense.