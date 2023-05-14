Michigan Football: Breakout watch on offense
Darrius Clemons / Tyler Morris
I'm going to cheat out the bat and group these two sophomore wide receivers together. Darrius Clemons and Tyler Morris have been linked since arriving in Ann Arbor as "the freak show" so might as well keep together here.
Michigan's top two receivers heading into the season are obvious with veterans Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson. But there is an obvious hole at WR3, and any of the top receivers have the potential to be the leading receiver in 2023.
Ronnie Bell's target share was massive last season, getting more than Johnson and Wilson combined. While Johnson and Wilson could see their roles increase, there is also a big opportunity for Clemons and Morris to have breakout seasons this fall.
Michigan wanted to open up the passing game last season, calling deep shot passes throughout the Big Ten schedule. Execution was the issue, not play calling. Whether it was overthrows from JJ McCarthy or poor separation and drops from the receivers, Michigan struggled to get the deep ball working before it exploded in Columbus. Andrel Anthony was the focus of that offensive attack, and he is now at Oklahoma. Clemons big frame and speed on the outside gives him potential to be what Michigan wanted Anthony to be last season.
Tyler Morris has a lot of things going for him in the battle to replace Ronnie Bell, including being the former high school teammate of McCarthy. Morris has all the tools to play in the slot or the Z role. He does an excellent job at adjusting to throws and making difficult catches. Along with smooth route running, Morris' best feature might his ability to find space. Bell became JJ's favorite target because he always found the gaps in the defense when McCarthy was on the run. When you comp skill sets, Morris makes a lot of sense not only as a Bell replacement, but someone who could go a level above and become a true WR1 in this offense.
CJ Stokes
I am reminded of Allen Iverson's comments about practice. A fumble? Are we talking about one fumble?
CJ Stokes burst out of the gates last year, surprising some when Harbaugh named him the RB3 ahead of the season's first game. Stokes did well through Michigan's non-conference portion of the schedule, rushing 22 times for 114 yards and 1 touchdown and keeping pace with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Against Maryland, an uncharacteristic fumble caused a pause.
I say uncharacteristic because it is. Fumbling is not something Stokes has struggled with and no one expects it to be an issue forward. His brief moment in the dog house of Mike Hart was nothing more than a freshman getting coached. A moment Stokes has said he's grateful for, but maybe just sick of hearing about.
Stokes carries were productive throughout the rest of the season including an 8 for 68 day against Nebraska. Stokes finished the season with 273 yards for a 5.0 YPC. Not bad compared to Corum's freshman season of 2.8 YPC and identical to Edward's freshman year with nearly 100 more yards.
Stokes will be a full go throughout the summer heading into fall camp. With his skill set similar to that of Corum and Edwards, his attempts are sure to go up this season in an RB3 role that sees him as part of the rotation more than just a backup. Keeping Corum and Edwards healthy is crucial, and if Stokes can take a sophomore leap that allows the lightning duo to become more of a trio, the coaching staff is sure to take advantage.
Matthew Hibner
Matthew Hibner was lost in the tight-end shuffle depth chart last season with Joel Honigford serving as the primary blocking tight end, Max Bredeson taking on an H-Back role of sorts, and Colston Loveland quickly rising the depth chart as a receiving threat.
In 2023, Honigford is with the Arizona Cardinals, Bredeson is now the team's fullback, and Loveland is TE1 with Indiana transfer AJ Barner right there with him. But Michigan uses lots of tight ends, and the third tight end on this depth chart will get plenty of snaps.
Hibner is heading into his senior season with an opportunity to begin to reach the potential many saw for him when he was one of the more athletic tight ends in the 2020 class. Hibner is strong but fast for a tight end. He has excellent hands and is a big-time threat after the catch.
Loveland and Barner will be primary targets, but Hibner could have double-digit reception potential as TE3.
