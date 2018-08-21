Michigan Football: Bush, Gary Named AP All-Americans, More
All-Americans
The Associated Press released its first and second-team All-American lists today, and two Michigan players made the cut.
Junior linebacker Devin Bush appeared on the first group, while junior defensive end Rashan Gary landed on the second unit.
ESPN also released its All-American team today, and Bush was tabbed to the first team as well.
The AP did not provide write-ups for its players, but here's what ESPN said about Bush:
"There's a long and distinguished history of linebackers flourishing in Don Brown's system, and Bush figures to be the next man to etch his name on that list. His 102 tackles led all Michigan defenders last season and ranked sixth in the Big Ten.
"He added five sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups, which ranked third among linebackers nationally. Now remember that he'll be surrounded by one of the most experienced defenses in the country, and it's possible Bush makes a run at defensive player of the year in 2018."
Top NFL Draft Prospects
The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first 2019 NFL Draft Big Board this morning, and four Michigan players landed on it — Gary (No. 5), junior cornerback Lavert Hill (No. 17), Bush (No. 26), junior viper Khaleke Hudson (No. 31).
Here is what Brugler said about each individual player:
• Gary — Despite playing mostly on the edge, Gary looks like a defensive tackle and moves like a linebacker. He has light feet, loose hips and his pass rush moves continue to mature, offering a blend of athleticism and power that makes him a force in Don Brown’s scheme.
• Hill — Although his lack of desired size will hurt him during the draft process, Hill can play on my team any day. He is well-versed with various coverages and shows a knack for finding the football with his quick-twitch reflexes and natural ballskills.
• Bush — The son of an eight-year NFL veteran, Bush receives plus checkmarks for his speed, instincts and tenacity, but falls just short in the size department, which will be a big deal for some teams, and not so much of one for others. Regardless, Bush is an enjoyable defender to watch hunt.
• Hudson — Hudson, who replaced Jabrill Peppers at the “Viper” position last season, is a linebacker, safety and nickel defender rolled into one. He is somewhat unproven in deep coverage due to scheme, but Hudson is an explosive open-field tackler with his closing burst and break down skills.
In addition, Brugler placed two opponents Michigan will face this season on his Big Board, both from Ohio State — junior defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 1) and redshirt junior defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones (No. 20).
