The Associated Press released its first and second-team All-American lists today, and two Michigan players made the cut.

Junior linebacker Devin Bush appeared on the first group, while junior defensive end Rashan Gary landed on the second unit.

ESPN also released its All-American team today, and Bush was tabbed to the first team as well.

The AP did not provide write-ups for its players, but here's what ESPN said about Bush:

"There's a long and distinguished history of linebackers flourishing in Don Brown's system, and Bush figures to be the next man to etch his name on that list. His 102 tackles led all Michigan defenders last season and ranked sixth in the Big Ten.

"He added five sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups, which ranked third among linebackers nationally. Now remember that he'll be surrounded by one of the most experienced defenses in the country, and it's possible Bush makes a run at defensive player of the year in 2018."

RELATED: ESPN, Pro Football Focus Have High Praise for Michigan Football Players