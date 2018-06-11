Michigan should have more depth on the offensive line this fall.

The Wolverines brought in six players in the 2017 recruiting class listed as offensive linemen, since then, one has transferred out (Ja’Raymond Hall) and one other recruit switched to offensive line (redshirt freshman James Hudson).

Only one from that group is expected to be an opening day starter (sophomore center Cesar Ruiz), but redshirt freshman lineman Chuck Filiaga is expected to be a key backup at either tackle or guard.

When asked what position he’s been practicing at most, he declined to answer, simply saying it’ll be a surprise.

The two spots that would make the most sense on the depth chart are left guard and right tackle, where he’d back up junior guard Ben Bredeson and redshirt junior tackle Jon Runyan Jr., respectively.

“I feel a lot more comfortable on both sides, left or right, and at any position,” Filiaga said.

He added that the most challenging thing about college football after high school was the speed and tempo of the game. It took him some time to adjust, but after a handful of practices, got used to it.

It’s a little different with new offensive line coach Ed Warinner instead of Tim Drevno, who is now the running backs coach at USC, but Filiaga says he’s been impressed with Warinner.

“Great guy, I love him,” Filiaga said. “Great coach, great man. He’s like a second father to all of us. He expects the best out of us and we give him 110 percent effort.”

The offensive line as a whole is feeling more motivated than ever, Filiaga said. The losses to Ohio State, Michigan State and Penn State are sticking with the team. He and his teammates are hoping to avenge those losses this fall.

“We want to kick a** and take names,” Filiaga said.

More Notes:

• Filiaga is friends with Michigan basketball rising junior center Jon Teske. He said the two get along great and bond over both being tall. Filiaga is 6-foot-6, while Teske is 7-foot-1, making the duo an imposing sight.

• Filiaga wears size 18 shoes that he orders from Eastbay.