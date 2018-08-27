Michigan Football Commit Updates: Weekend Of Aug. 24
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
High school football is back and just about every Michigan commit hit the field last week. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron.
Quarterback
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 28-0 vs. Granite Bay
Last Game Stats:
18-of-32 passing (56 percent) for 277 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
9 carries for 25 yards, 1 touchdown
Season Totals:
18-of-32 passing (56 percent) for 277 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
9 carries for 25 yards, 1 touchdown
Running Back
Record: 2-0
Last Game Result: W • 38-7 vs. Edison
Last Game Stats:
14 carries, 160 yards, 2 touchdowns
Season Totals:
31 carries, 354 yards, 5 touchdowns
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: Lausanne Collegiate School was off last week
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
17 carries, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns
Wide Receiver
Record: 0-1
Last Game Result: L • 28-27 vs. Zeeland West
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
Record: 0-1
Last Game Result: L • 42-39 vs. Mentor
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
Tight End
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 49-21 vs. Centerville
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
Offensive Line
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 27-7 vs. Otsego
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 27-14 vs. Clarkson Football North
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 48-7 vs. Tucker
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 21-14 vs. St. Ignatius
*New Canaan's first game is Sep. 8
Defensive Line
Record: 1-1
Last Game Result: L • 22-21 vs. Westminster
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 56-13 vs. Lima Senior
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
*New Canaan's first game is Sep. 15
Record: 0-1
Last Game Result: L • 48-38 vs. Mona Shores
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 55-6 vs. Larkin
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 40-35 vs. Brighton
Last Game Stats:
9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Season Totals:
9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack
Linebacker
*St. Thomas More's first game is Sep. 8
Cornerback
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 40-35 vs. Brighton
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 42-0 vs. Pine-Richland
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
Safety
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 49-0 vs. Johns Creek
Last Game Stats:
—
Season Totals:
—
Record: 1-0
Last Game Result: W • 35-0 vs. Dunbar
Last Game Stats:
10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
Season Totals:
10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
Athlete
Record: 0-1
Last Game Result: L • 21-19 vs. Sebastian River
Last Game Stats:
10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
Season Totals:
10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook