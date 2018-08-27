Four-star quarterback Cade McNamara put up solid numbers in a season-opening win. 18 Stripes

High school football is back and just about every Michigan commit hit the field last week. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron.

Quarterback

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 28-0 vs. Granite Bay Last Game Stats: 18-of-32 passing (56 percent) for 277 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

9 carries for 25 yards, 1 touchdown Season Totals: 18-of-32 passing (56 percent) for 277 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

9 carries for 25 yards, 1 touchdown

Running Back

Record: 2-0 Last Game Result: W • 38-7 vs. Edison Last Game Stats: 14 carries, 160 yards, 2 touchdowns Season Totals: 31 carries, 354 yards, 5 touchdowns

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: Lausanne Collegiate School was off last week Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: 17 carries, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns

Wide Receiver

Record: 0-1 Last Game Result: L • 28-27 vs. Zeeland West Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

Record: 0-1 Last Game Result: L • 42-39 vs. Mentor Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

Tight End

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 49-21 vs. Centerville Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

Offensive Line

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 27-7 vs. Otsego

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 27-14 vs. Clarkson Football North

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 48-7 vs. Tucker

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 21-14 vs. St. Ignatius

*New Canaan's first game is Sep. 8

Defensive Line

Record: 1-1 Last Game Result: L • 22-21 vs. Westminster Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 56-13 vs. Lima Senior Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

*New Canaan's first game is Sep. 15

Record: 0-1 Last Game Result: L • 48-38 vs. Mona Shores Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 55-6 vs. Larkin Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 40-35 vs. Brighton Last Game Stats: 9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack Season Totals: 9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Linebacker

*St. Thomas More's first game is Sep. 8

Cornerback

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 40-35 vs. Brighton Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 42-0 vs. Pine-Richland Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

Safety

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 49-0 vs. Johns Creek Last Game Stats: — Season Totals: —

Record: 1-0 Last Game Result: W • 35-0 vs. Dunbar Last Game Stats: 10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles Season Totals: 10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

Athlete