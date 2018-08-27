Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-27 19:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Commit Updates: Weekend Of Aug. 24

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Sso110yhzpdpnukvov0y
Four-star quarterback Cade McNamara put up solid numbers in a season-opening win.
18 Stripes

High school football is back and just about every Michigan commit hit the field last week. Here's a look at how the future Wolverines did on the gridiron.

Quarterback

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 28-0 vs. Granite Bay

Last Game Stats:

18-of-32 passing (56 percent) for 277 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
9 carries for 25 yards, 1 touchdown

Season Totals:

18-of-32 passing (56 percent) for 277 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
9 carries for 25 yards, 1 touchdown

Running Back

Record: 2-0

Last Game Result: W • 38-7 vs. Edison

Last Game Stats:

14 carries, 160 yards, 2 touchdowns

Season Totals:

31 carries, 354 yards, 5 touchdowns

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: Lausanne Collegiate School was off last week

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

17 carries, 248 yards, 3 touchdowns

Wide Receiver

Record: 0-1

Last Game Result: L • 28-27 vs. Zeeland West

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

Record: 0-1

Last Game Result: L • 42-39 vs. Mentor

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

Tight End

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 49-21 vs. Centerville

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

Offensive Line

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 27-7 vs. Otsego

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 27-14 vs. Clarkson Football North

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 48-7 vs. Tucker

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 21-14 vs. St. Ignatius

*New Canaan's first game is Sep. 8

Defensive Line

Record: 1-1

Last Game Result: L • 22-21 vs. Westminster

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 56-13 vs. Lima Senior

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

*New Canaan's first game is Sep. 15

Record: 0-1

Last Game Result: L • 48-38 vs. Mona Shores

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 55-6 vs. Larkin

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 40-35 vs. Brighton

Last Game Stats:

9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Season Totals:

9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

Linebacker

*St. Thomas More's first game is Sep. 8

Cornerback

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 40-35 vs. Brighton

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 42-0 vs. Pine-Richland

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

Safety

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 49-0 vs. Johns Creek

Last Game Stats:

Season Totals:

Record: 1-0

Last Game Result: W • 35-0 vs. Dunbar

Last Game Stats:

10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

Season Totals:

10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

Athlete

Record: 0-1

Last Game Result: L • 21-19 vs. Sebastian River

Last Game Stats:

10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

Season Totals:

10 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}