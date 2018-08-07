Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington five-star safety Daxton Hill tweeted in early July that he will be 'committing soon.' Rivals.com

USA Today High School Sports recently released its All-USA Preseason first-team offense and defenses heading into 2018, and several Michigan commits and targets made the cut. The publication included both 2019 and 2020 recruits, so the list truly does take a look at the best high school athletes in the country, regardless of class. First, here's a look at the notable U-M commits/targets on the offensive side of the ball who were mentioned:

Offense

Status: Uncommitted 2017 Statistics: 3,246 rushing yards, 33 touchdowns and 11.3 yards per carry. The Latest on Crouch From Brandon Brown: "Clemson, Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina and Florida State have been five of the schools mentioned by Crouch the most lately, but he unofficially visited Michigan in June, indicating the Wolverines are still in the mix as well. "Crouch hasn't yet released a list of finalists or favorites, but said the schools he visits this summer should give everyone an indication of the programs that have his interest. "Alabama, Tennessee and FSU are definitely expected to get visits, as well as possibly a few others. No dates for those trips have been set, and it's looking like Crouch's decision won't come until National Signing Day. "Michigan, like every other school, would figure out Crouch's position once on campus and it sounds like he's focusing more on linebacker these days."

Status: Committed to Michigan 2017 Statistics: 323 carries for 3,151 yards and 45 touchdowns. The Latest on Gray From Brandon Brown: "Gray was once a big time Michigan target and then things cooled off quite a bit. "In early June, U-M picked back up with Gray and he immediately latched onto the attention. He also took an official visit in late June and ultimately committed to the Wolverines on July 1. "There's a little concern that he'll look at Tennessee if the Vols put the pressure on him, but for now, he's a future Michigan Man."

Status: Uncommitted 2017 Statistics: 91 catches for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Latest on Ford From Brandon Brown: "Ford was quite busy with baseball season and offseason football earlier this spring, but the four-star receiver is looking at some important visits down the road. "He named Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon as schools he definitely wants to see, and said in February that Michigan, Notre Dame and Colorado were recruiting him the hardest early on, but that he remains open to all programs. "USC, UCLA and other programs will also be seriously considered as things move forward. He said Arizona State and Washington State have been showing the most new interest. As of now, he still doesn't have any visits set up, but U-M commit Cade McNamara is pushing hard to get Ford to visit at the same time."

Status: Uncommitted The Latest on Hinton: He is the younger brother of 2019 Michigan defensive end commit Chris Hinton, which could potentially give the Wolverines a leg up in his recruitment. He also released a top five in early July consisting of Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Northwestern and Stanford.

Defense

Status: Committed to Michigan 2017 Statistics: 39 tackles and two sacks. The Latest on Hinton From Brandon Brown: "Hinton committed to Michigan over a year ago and remains solid in his pledge. He's big time and schools are going to continue to recruit him, but he has shown no signs of opening things up. In fact, he's been on campus several times and is always recruiting others."

Status: Uncommitted 2017 Statistics: 147 tackles and nine sacks. The Latest on Dean From Brandon Brown: "Dean visited Clemson in June and came away very impressed with the Tigers. Before that, he had an overnight stay at Georgia and also had a great experience in Athens. "Dean said he plans to wait and render a decision after his senior season. Georgia seemed to lead for him but a recent official visit to Alabama seems to have put the Tide in front. He could also check out Florida State and Texas A&M this summer. "Dean has a huge top group consisting of Nebraska, Florida State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Mississippi State, LSU, Alabama, Duke, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Stanford, Auburn, Florida and Clemson. The southern schools obviously seem to have the most traction, so his official visits will be telling."

Status: Uncommitted 2017 Statistics: 119 tackles and six sacks. The Latest on Flowe: Being a 2020 recruit, Flowe's recruitment is obviously just getting started. We caught up with him at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta in June, and here's what he said about the Wolverines then: "Their offer was one I had really been really waiting for — it was a big one for me, and was actually my biggest one for a bit. “Michigan does stand high up for me — I’m keeping an open mind in my recruitment, but they’re definitely up there.”

Status: Uncommitted 2017 Statistics: 24 tackles, one interception and six passes breakups. The Latest on Ringo: Like Flowe, Ringo is also a 2020 recruit whose recruitment is just picking up steam. We also spoke with him at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, and here's what he said about Michigan: "It was a huge honor to receive an offer from such a prestigious school. The Big House is a land marker for sure. "I actually don’t know that much about U-M at this point, but I’m definitely ready to learn more about them as a program.”