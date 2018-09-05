Michigan’s defense struggled in the first half against Notre Dame, especially the secondary. Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich is still perplexed as to why.

The defense couldn’t have been more prepared, Zordich said Wednesday.



“We were unbelievably prepared,” he said. “Our kids, our team worked extremely hard. It was really frustrating, and it’s frustrating today to talk about it because of how well prepared we were.”

His corners didn’t answer the bell, he admitted.

“I would say for the first quarter, pretty bad,” he said when asked to assess his group. “After that they settled in and played well.

"If I knew [why], it would never have happened. I don’t know. I have no idea what happened. It’s the simplest things. The first third down, things we do probably 15 or 20 times in practice, we didn’t do it. Why, I have no idea.”

There was confusion on that play, and Zordich confirmed Hill was supposed to have passed off a receiver in motion on the play that picked up an Irish first down on third and long. Junior Josh Metellus would have fallen off, but instead they picked themselves and the receiver was running free.

“The next play, Vert looks like he’s never covered a guy man to man,” Zordich said. “In fairness, the kid made a great catch anyway. You just never know. They’ve just got to learn from it. We are. We’re moving on. That was a tough one to swallow, for sure.

“Those are big receivers, and we knew they’d try to be physical with our guys at the line of scrimmage, which they were. Give them credit. Early on they did very well, especially that play against Vert. I don’t think gave up much after that. Early, he just didn’t get a good feel for it. They caught him. Hats off to them.”

Zordich said he didn’t say a thing to Hill, and never does. They’re taught to ignore it and focus on the next play, and that’s what the corners did.

But then the Irish started making plays against the Michigan safeties, including a score over sophomore Brad Hawkins.

“Then we come back, we think we’ve got our feet under us, Brad Hawkins was right there to make a play,” Zordich said. “Hats off to the Notre Dame guy. He made the play. But when the ball’s in the air, we’ve got to go get it. We’ve got to make plays. There’s no excuse.”

They’ve focused on what needs to be corrected in practice, Zordich said, but they also praised them for rebounding and helping hold the Irish to 69 yards in the second half.

“They played well. They really did. You’ve got to compliment them on that,” he said, “We’re just trying to figure out why that happenedd in the first place with all the prep. I really can’t (put my finger on it).”

NOTES

• Fifth-year senior Brandon Watson made a big play in the third quarter with a pick that helped Michigan get the momentum back.

“B-Wat I thought played a pretty good game,” Zordich said. “He had a couple technique issues, which is always going to happen in every game.

“Special teams wise he played well, and defensively he played well for us. He had a nice interception for us to get the ball back for us early in the second half. I was pleased with his play.”