Michigan Defense/Special Teams Notes: Defense Starts Slow, Tightens Up
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night for the Michigan defense.
Notre Dame took the ball after the opening kickoff and put together a 75-yard TD march, and then compiled a 96-yard drive on its next series, scoring on a 43-yard touchdown pass that was aimed right at sophomore safety Brad Hawkins, who had entered the game after junior safety Josh Metellus was ejected for targeting a few plays earlier.
The last time U-M allowed a team to score on its first two drives of the game was last year on Oct. 21 at Penn State, when the Nittany Lions grabbed a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. It took ND until the 7:09 mark of the first quarter to score its second touchdown.
The Irish tacked on a third touchdown late in the second quarter for a 21-3 lead. Notre Dame put on quite the offensive display in the first half, compiling 233 yards.
Michigan's defense clamped down after the break, though, surrendering three points and only 69 yards the rest of the way. However, the damage had been done, and ND finished the night with 170 yards through the air and 132 on the ground (including a 2.8 yard per rush average).
“We found our groove a little more in the second half," fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich said after the game. "They’re a great team, but I didn’t feel like they dominated. They made 50/50 plays and did what they had to do.”
Inopportune penalties helped keep several drives alive, none more costly than when Winovich roughed Notre Dame redshirt junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush on a failed third-down play late in the second quarter, which wound up resulting in an Irish score the very next play. Unfortunately, it was not the only time a third-down stop was wiped out by a flag on the U-M defense.
“I asked the ref about it, and I didn’t agree with his call," Winovich admitted about the roughing call afterward. "I was rushing left and he’s right handed, and I hit him in the back so what’s why they called it. I’m not sure that makes sense, but it’s his call.”
U-M only compiled one turnover on the evening, when fifth-year senior cornerback Brandon Watson picked off Wimbush in the third quarter.
Statistically, Winovich had the best game of anybody on the defensive side of the ball, registering six tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Junior Rashan Gary had a quiet night, tallying four tackles and half of a tackle for loss.
Michigan Implements Some Interesting Rotations
Redshirt sophomore Devin Gil started in Mike McCray's vacated linebacker spot, but alternated series with sophomore Josh Ross throughout much of the first half.
Fifth-year seniors Bryan Mone and Lawrence Marshall started at the defensive tackle spots, which came as a surprise, while the projected starters — sophomore Aubrey Solomon and redshirt sophomore Mike Dwumfour — played on a rotational basis. The foursome combined for just three tackles, magnifying the loss of All-American Maurice Hurst Jr.
Hawkins, meanwhile, saw the most action he had ever seen after Metellus' ejection, and racked up a career-high six tackles, including half of a tackle for loss.
Ambry Thomas Shines On Special Teams
The highlight of the game for Michigan was when sophomore Ambry Thomas ran a kickoff back 99 yards for a score just before halftime, showing blazing speed while doing so.
"It was a middle return," head coach Jim Harbaugh explained after the game. "He was able to break some arm tackles and show some burst and get out into the open field."
“We had set the first return up and then one hit pretty good," Thomas added. "I knew that once I got going, nobody was going to catch me. Our philosophy is 'see a little, see a lot,' and that’s what I did. When I broke the first arm tackle, I was off to the races.”
It marked U-M's first kickoff return for a touchdown since Jehu Chesson ran one back 96 yards against Northwestern on Oct. 10, 2015, in a 38-0 victory.
Thomas' return was just the third 99-yard runback in school history, with the other two coming from Tyrone Wheatley against Houston in 1992 and Dennis Fitzgerald against Michigan State in 1960.
Harbaugh revealed after the game that sophomore punter Brad Robbins would be out for an extended period of time after back surgery, and redshirt sophomore Will Hart filled in admirably in his absence. He averaged 43.7 yards per punt on three kicks, including one that he pinned at the four-yard line. The Irish did not even try to return any of Hart's attempts.
In his debut, true freshman Jake Moody kicked off four times and posted two touchbacks. Notre Dame returned just one of his boots, gaining 20 yards on the runback.
Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin made his lone field goal attempt of the night (a 28-yarder), while the only special teams botch of the night came when Hart failed to handle the snap on a 34-yard field goal try early in the second half, causing the Wolverines to come away empty handed.
Miscellaneous Notes
• Redshirt freshman linebacker Drew Singleton and freshman defensive end Aidan Hutchinson made their U-M debuts.
• The Wolverines have now allowed at least 24 points in their last four games (0-4 record in that span), surrendering an average of 26.2 points per contest.
• The last time Michigan won a game when it surrendered at least 24 points was on Sept. 17, 2016, when it defeated Colorado, 45-28.
• The loss was the 17th straight for U-M against ranked opponents on the road, a streak that dates back to 2006. Its last such victory was a 47-21 triump at No. 2 Notre Dame that season. The skid is the fifth longest by a Power 5 conference team.
• Junior linebacker Devin Bush, senior safety Tyree Kinnel and junior cornerback David Long all left the game at different junctures with injuries, but all returned.
• Notre Dame converted seven of its 15 third downs (46 percent). U-M allowed opponents to convert at a 26.1 percent clip last year, the best mark in the nation.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook