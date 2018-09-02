It was a tale of two halves on Saturday night for the Michigan defense.

Notre Dame took the ball after the opening kickoff and put together a 75-yard TD march, and then compiled a 96-yard drive on its next series, scoring on a 43-yard touchdown pass that was aimed right at sophomore safety Brad Hawkins, who had entered the game after junior safety Josh Metellus was ejected for targeting a few plays earlier.

The last time U-M allowed a team to score on its first two drives of the game was last year on Oct. 21 at Penn State, when the Nittany Lions grabbed a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game. It took ND until the 7:09 mark of the first quarter to score its second touchdown.

The Irish tacked on a third touchdown late in the second quarter for a 21-3 lead. Notre Dame put on quite the offensive display in the first half, compiling 233 yards.

Michigan's defense clamped down after the break, though, surrendering three points and only 69 yards the rest of the way. However, the damage had been done, and ND finished the night with 170 yards through the air and 132 on the ground (including a 2.8 yard per rush average).

“We found our groove a little more in the second half," fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich said after the game. "They’re a great team, but I didn’t feel like they dominated. They made 50/50 plays and did what they had to do.”

Inopportune penalties helped keep several drives alive, none more costly than when Winovich roughed Notre Dame redshirt junior quarterback Brandon Wimbush on a failed third-down play late in the second quarter, which wound up resulting in an Irish score the very next play. Unfortunately, it was not the only time a third-down stop was wiped out by a flag on the U-M defense.

“I asked the ref about it, and I didn’t agree with his call," Winovich admitted about the roughing call afterward. "I was rushing left and he’s right handed, and I hit him in the back so what’s why they called it. I’m not sure that makes sense, but it’s his call.”

U-M only compiled one turnover on the evening, when fifth-year senior cornerback Brandon Watson picked off Wimbush in the third quarter.

Statistically, Winovich had the best game of anybody on the defensive side of the ball, registering six tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Junior Rashan Gary had a quiet night, tallying four tackles and half of a tackle for loss.