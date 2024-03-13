Michigan Football: Defensive breakout candidates during spring practice
Michigan lost quite a bit on defense from last year's team, including the defensive coordinator, as it heads into a new era under Sherrone Moore.
While fundamentally things won't change with mew DC Wink Martindale in charge, the defensive staff is completely new as the program tries to build depth at key positions during spring and beyond.
Here are our three breakout candidates in spring on defense.
1. Ernest Hausmann, LB
It's officially Ernest Hausmann's show now. Rotating in with the likes of Junior Colson and Mike Barrett, Hausmann will be tasked with leading the way for the linebackers this year alongside Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham.
With a year of experience in the scheme under his belt, and playing behind two excellent role models, Hausmann could find himself becoming one of the vocal leaders on defense with his knowledge of the system.
Brian Jean-Mary has been known to mold linebacker talent and it could very well turn into Hausmann being one of the next great linebackers to play for Michigan.
2. Ja'Den McBurrows
With Mike Sainristil moving on, Michigan has a need at the slot cornerback position moving forward, a spot where Ja'Den McBurrows could put his best foot forward in securing during the spring.
McBurrows has played sparingly during his time in Ann Arbor but when he has, he has shown flashes of being great. Now that the path to playing time is McBurrows' for the taking, a strong spring could definitely put him in the forefront of conversations surrounding the defensive backs.
3. Cameron Brandt
With Michigan looking to build depth at the edges of the defensive line, look no further than Cameron Brandt having a strong spring and putting his best foot forward to receiving playing time this fall.
It's no secret that the Wolverines love to rotate at any position it can afford to, with the EDGE position rotating heavily last year.
Brandt played sparingly as a freshman last season and the coaching staff spoke highly of his development along with fellow freshman Trey Pierce.
Brandt could set himself to be a reliable depth piece at edge behind someone like Derrick Moore, who will also see an expanded role this season.
