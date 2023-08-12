For our Position Breakdown series, we are going to take a look at each position group for Michigan Football with spring practices nearing a close. How does the current depth chart shake out?

What are the storylines or things you should be watching heading into the summer and eventually of course the season?

What's the X factor, whether it's a player, coach, or situation that could change the way the group looks? Let's talk about the big men up the middle.

DEPTH CHART

DEFENSIVE LINE STATUS PLAYER 3T STARTER MASON GRAHAM 3T BACKUP RAYSHAUN BENNY 5T STARTER KRIS JENKINS 5T BACKUP ENOW ETTA NT STARTER KENNETH GRANT NT BACKUP CAM GOODE DEPTH IKE IWUNNAH, TREY PIERCE, BROOKS BAHR

WHAT'S THE STORY?

Mazi Smith and his 632 snaps are headed to the NFL. Kris Jenkins however, elected to return to Ann Arbor. He will pair with freshman breakout start Mason Graham to be the primary duo at defensive tackle. Michigan has elite depth at the position with Rayshaun Benny and Kenneth Grant expected to be big factors in the defensive line rotation. How Michigan utilizes each player will be interesting to see. Michigan uses a multiple-front defense that sometimes features two defensive tackles in base formation and sometimes features three. Last season Mazi was the primary nose tackle, with 185 snaps over the center. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant combined for 50 snaps at the nose. Mazi rarely left the field with another 400 snaps at 3T. Graham and Jenkins are most likely to play over the guards in 2 man fronts, which means Michigan would have to bring Grant in for nose tackle snaps as opposed to sliding the nose over as they did with Mazi. All 4 of the leading DTs are able to slide over the line so that versatility will be utilized, but watching the scheme develop early in the season will be compelling. Behind the top 4 Michigan has depth but not a lot of experience. Grad transfer Cam Goode returns for another season and a coach's favorite Ike Iwunnah figures to factor into the two-deep. Enow Etta showed up to fall camp with some impressive weight gain and is now a factor as the backup DE. The Wolverines recruited the position well in 2023 with Trey Pierce, Brooks Bahr, and Cameron Brandt joining the fold.



X FACTOR