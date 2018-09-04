Michigan Football Drops To No. 21 In New AP Poll, No. 22 In Coaches
Michigan fell from No. 14 to No. 21 in the latest AP poll following its 24-17 weekend loss at Notre Dame.
The Irish, meanwhile, rose four spots from No. 12 to No. 8.
Other Big Ten movement included Ohio State and Wisconsin flip-flopping spots at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, despite the fact that both teams won over the weekend.
Penn State fell from No. 10 to No. 13 after its 45-38 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday, while Michigan State dropped from No. 11 to No. 15 after it squeaked out a 38-31 win over Utah State.
Northwestern and Maryland, meanwhile, remain outside the top 25, but check in at No. 30 and No. 31, respectively.
Michigan, Miami (FL) and Washington are the only three teams who suffered losses over the weekend and remain ranked (the Hurricanes fell to LSU, while the Huskies lost to Auburn).
U-M checked in at No. 22 in the Coaches poll, meanwhile, which is one spot lower than its place in the AP.
Here's a look at the top 25 from both outlets:
AP Poll
Coaches Poll
---
