Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-04 13:29:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Drops To No. 21 In New AP Poll, No. 22 In Coaches

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

C84s39pd011mgacbbwp4
Michigan will face Western Michigan on Saturday at noon.
AP Images

Michigan fell from No. 14 to No. 21 in the latest AP poll following its 24-17 weekend loss at Notre Dame.

The Irish, meanwhile, rose four spots from No. 12 to No. 8.

Other Big Ten movement included Ohio State and Wisconsin flip-flopping spots at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, despite the fact that both teams won over the weekend.

Penn State fell from No. 10 to No. 13 after its 45-38 victory over Appalachian State on Saturday, while Michigan State dropped from No. 11 to No. 15 after it squeaked out a 38-31 win over Utah State.

Northwestern and Maryland, meanwhile, remain outside the top 25, but check in at No. 30 and No. 31, respectively.

Michigan, Miami (FL) and Washington are the only three teams who suffered losses over the weekend and remain ranked (the Hurricanes fell to LSU, while the Huskies lost to Auburn).

U-M checked in at No. 22 in the Coaches poll, meanwhile, which is one spot lower than its place in the AP.

Here's a look at the top 25 from both outlets:

AP Poll

Zqowdmjltagc6ci9u9ib
Nlhiwf8csbpq7rdfcqb9

Coaches Poll

Yorgvoogepvebwrlpe8e
Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i
Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}