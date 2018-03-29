Michigan announced two changes to its 2020 and 2021 football schedules this afternoon.

The Wolverines had been scheduled to play a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech each of those years, but it has been cancelled. As a result, U-M has agreed to pay the Hokies a $375,000 cancellation fee.

The two programs were set to face off on Sept. 19, 2020, in Ann Arbor and then in Blacksburg, Va., on Sept. 11, 2021 — instead, the 2020 date has now been filled with Arkansas State of the Sun Belt. The Red Wolves will be facing U-M for the first time ever.

Michigan's home game with Washington in 2021, meanwhile, was originally scheduled to be played on Sept. 18, but has been moved up to Sept. 11. It will be the second game of a home-and-home affair, with the Maize and Blue heading to Seattle to open the 2020 campaign.

As a result of the Arkansas State addition, Michigan's 2020 schedule is now complete.

The 2021 slate, however, still has two open dates on it: the Sept. 4 season-opener and the Sept. 18 slot.

Here is a link to upcoming schedules, as well as future known opponents.