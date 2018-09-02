Michigan Football Expert Roundtable Following The ND Loss
Several analysts have weighed in during the aftermath of last night's Michigan/Notre Dame game, including TheWolverine contributors Doug Skene and Ryan Van Bergen.
We've rounded up some of their best takes, and have placed them below:
Doug Skene
On the offensive line still piecing things together: "You look at the personnel and neither one of these offensive tackles are what you would draw up if you had a clean slate. Your left tackle would ideally be 6-7 with long arms and athletic — a Jake Long type of player. The same thing can be said for the right tackle.
"Is this the standard now at the tackle spot? The interior has enough talent, but I think they're limited at right guard with a lack of athleticism from [junior Michael] Onwenu. You can't do much of a screen game or anything off the edge with him, because he just can't move around that well."
His take on the defense: "What's concerning is the secondary pass defense on the deep balls and being in position. I liked how the defense played against the run — Notre Dame didn't have a whole lot of success when they lined up to run. I'd like to see some guys get better pass rush in the 1 on 1s though — [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary was nowhere close to getting home at times, and he needs to be better than that.
"I'd like to give credit to the Notre Dame offensive line — they have a brand new left side, and they clearly knew what they were doing."
On redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry: "He needs to be more aggressive to get the football. You can't wait for it to hit your hands — go make it hit your hands. [Junior quarterback Shea] Patterson was obviously comfortable throwing to him, but he needs to be a little stronger securing the football."
The identity of the offense: "The quarterbacks aren't the issue. We're still wondering what the offensive identity is. Harbaugh was lining up with tight ends and fullbacks early on here, and now we're seeing spread formations, empty sets and zone read plays — maybe that's the basis of what they're doing now. My question is what is Michigan's base offense?"
Going forward: "This team can make improvement. I'm not going to make judgement until they get into October. Michigan should win the next few games and people will start drinking the Kool-Aid again, but they should wait until October. The goal to win the Big Ten championship is still out there. I still feel ok and am not panicking, but there some concerns that need to be addressed."
Ryan Van Bergen
Metellus' ejection and the sequence that followed: "Watching on TV, it looked like [junior safety Josh] Metellus led with his shoulder, as opposed to his helmet. I still don't understand that rule 100 percent. Notre Dame went after his replacement [sophomore Brad Hawkins], which is basic. He was in position but didn't get his arms extended — that should've been Michigan's ball, but Notre Dame made the plays."
On the defense: "I was disappointed with the pass rush.. I didn't hear Rashan Gary's name many times. The defensive ends kept coming too far upfield, and that combined with the fact that there was no pressure from the defensive tackles. That's disappointing because that was supposed to be the strength of the defense."
Moving forward and being motivated: "This game has no impact on a Big Ten championship. This was a good measuring stick, regardless of how it went. The team has a huge road schedule this year, so getting a test on the road like this is what Michigan needed.
"They've got Western and SMU next and should win, and having a bad taste in your mouth isn't the worst motivating factor. They're going to be hungry — you don't want to start college classes 0-1. I don't know how else they could use this besides motivating. This cannot set the tone for the rest of the season."
On the offensive miscues: "Michigan was conservative in their approach. When they were down 14-0, it was time to turn up and take some shots and stretch the field. There were opportunities to make plays — Gentry in the end zone in the first half dropped a ball that would've made it a one score game.
"The dropped field goal is a routine play that was messed up. I try to stay as positive as possible, and they were in that game with a backup quarterback with a chance to win. They didn't get it done, but the fact that they were within one score was positive."
Big Ten Network's Howard Griffith
On the offense: "There wasn't an identity offensively. They made some plays early in shotgun, but then went under center and it was confusing as to what they were trying to do. They were never in any rhythm."
On the defense: "In the third quarter, this defense finally started to make some plays and got pressure on [redshirt junior quarterback Brandon] Wimbush, and he made some errant throws. They never stopped the run consistently though."
---
