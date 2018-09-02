We've rounded up some of their best takes, and have placed them below:

On the offensive line still piecing things together: "You look at the personnel and neither one of these offensive tackles are what you would draw up if you had a clean slate. Your left tackle would ideally be 6-7 with long arms and athletic — a Jake Long type of player. The same thing can be said for the right tackle.

"Is this the standard now at the tackle spot? The interior has enough talent, but I think they're limited at right guard with a lack of athleticism from [junior Michael] Onwenu. You can't do much of a screen game or anything off the edge with him, because he just can't move around that well."

His take on the defense: "What's concerning is the secondary pass defense on the deep balls and being in position. I liked how the defense played against the run — Notre Dame didn't have a whole lot of success when they lined up to run. I'd like to see some guys get better pass rush in the 1 on 1s though — [junior defensive end] Rashan Gary was nowhere close to getting home at times, and he needs to be better than that.

"I'd like to give credit to the Notre Dame offensive line — they have a brand new left side, and they clearly knew what they were doing."

On redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry: "He needs to be more aggressive to get the football. You can't wait for it to hit your hands — go make it hit your hands. [Junior quarterback Shea] Patterson was obviously comfortable throwing to him, but he needs to be a little stronger securing the football."

The identity of the offense: "The quarterbacks aren't the issue. We're still wondering what the offensive identity is. Harbaugh was lining up with tight ends and fullbacks early on here, and now we're seeing spread formations, empty sets and zone read plays — maybe that's the basis of what they're doing now. My question is what is Michigan's base offense?"

Going forward: "This team can make improvement. I'm not going to make judgement until they get into October. Michigan should win the next few games and people will start drinking the Kool-Aid again, but they should wait until October. The goal to win the Big Ten championship is still out there. I still feel ok and am not panicking, but there some concerns that need to be addressed."