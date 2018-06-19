Athlon Sports & Life released its 2018 college football All-American teams this morning, and five Michigan football players made the list.

The teams are based on what Athlon projects for the upcoming season, but takes previous accomplishments into consideration.

All five of U-M's representatives are on the defensive side of the ball.

Three players made the second-team: junior defensive end Rashan Gary, fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich and junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

In 2017, Gary recorded 67 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and six sacks. Winovich had 77 tackles, a team-high 18.5 tackles for loss and a team-high eight sacks.

Bush led the squad in tackles, tallying 100, while adding 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and eight pass breakups.

All three players are expected to be first or second round NFL draft picks next April.

Junior viper Khaleke Hudson was named to the third-team. He notched 82 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, tied Winovich with eight sacks, led the team with nine pass breakups and tied for the team lead in interceptions, nabbing two.

Junior cornerback Lavert Hill was the final Michigan selection, checking in on the fourth-team. He had seven pass breakups and two interceptions in 2017, and is expected to form one of the nation's best cornerback duos with fellow junior David Long.

Both Hudson and Hill are candidates to leave for the NFL, and could also be high draft picks.

Michigan had the seventh most All-American picks, and the third most in the Big Ten behind Wisconsin (seven) and Ohio State (six).

The Big Ten led the country with 22 honorees, while the SEC came in second with 21.

The full teams can be found HERE.