The long-awaited announcement has finally arrived as the Michigan football program formally announced its defensive staff hires under Sherrone Moore.

The program announced on Friday that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, defensive line coach Greg Scruggs, linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary and defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan had been formally hired by the program.

"I am excited about the quality of the coaches that we have assembled on the defensive side of the football," Moore said in a statement. "Men of great character who love the game of football and are tremendous teachers. They will put our defensive players in great position to succeed on and off the field. I am excited to work with this outstanding group of assistant coaches as we pursue championships for the University of Michigan."

A long-time coordinator in the NFL, Martindale brings 19 years of professional experience to Ann Arbor where he is considered the creator of the defensive scheme the Wolverines have run in recent years.

He had spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and joined the New York Giants and departed the franchise in 2013.

"I am excited to have Coach Martindale join our staff as defensive coordinator," Moore said. "He has coached hall of fame players, coordinated some of the best defenses in football and his expertise and knowledge will help our players excel on the field. We are so excited to have the mentor to so many great defensive players and coaches join our staff at Michigan."

Scruggs doesn't move far as he joins the Wolverines from Wisconsin where he coached the defensive line for the Badgers for one season. He also coached the New York Jets as an assistant defensive line coach in 2022.

He also worked with the University of Cincinnati as its defensive line coach for two seasons.

"I have known Greg since our time together at Louisville and have always appreciated his drive and passion for the game," Moore said. "We have stayed in contact through the years, and I always knew that Greg would be a great leader and teacher for a program that I was fortunate enough to assemble. Greg is a great football coach and an even better person. He will be an outstanding mentor for our players, especially the guys on the defensive line, and will help them achieve their football goals."

Jean-Mary returns to Ann Arbor after a one-year stint with the program in 2020. He has been with Tennessee since and has an extensive 23-year career in the collegiate ranks.

"Brian has been a part of my coaching network for many years," Moore said. "He is a great coach and communicator that I have been fortunate enough to work with and learn from at two different schools (Louisville and Michigan). Brian is an outstanding recruiter and developer of players, and I am really excited to have him lead our linebacking corps. He is familiar with our program and university and will jump right back in and make a major contribution to our team and program."

Morgan arrives in Ann Arbor after spending two seasons as the University of Louisiana's defensive coordinator.

He has extensive experience with defensive backs and came highly recommended by former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

"LaMar is someone that I have enjoyed getting to know through this process," Moore said. "He came highly recommended by Jesse Minter and I saw why he is respected as an top notch defensive backs coach during our conversations. He is an excellent teacher and communicator, and his passion for football and for helping young men achieve their goals showed through in his interview. I am excited to have LaMar mentoring our defensive secondary and coordinating the passing game."