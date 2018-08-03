Michigan Football Friday Thoughts: In The (Maize) Submarine, Wheatley Jr.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Today marks the first day of fall camp for Michigan, and there’s been no indication that there will be availability.
In other words, the yellow (we call it maize) submarine has gone below the surface, and just like head coach Jim Harbaugh’s first season, there’s the possibility it won’t resurface until game week (the opener with Notre Dame is Sept. 1). That doesn’t mean you won’t get information, of course. We’ll bring you what we’re hearing from behind the Schembechler Hall walls, starting (hopefully) this weekend, keeping in mind that they won’t put on the pads until next week. There’s already been one development, of course ...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook