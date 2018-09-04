Michigan Football Video: Gil, Hawkins, Martin & Ross Speak At Schembechler
Four Wolverines — redshirt sophomore linebacker Devin Gil, sophomore safety Brad Hawkins, redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin and sophomore linebacker Josh Ross — met with the media this evening to discuss last weekend's game at Notre Dame and this upcoming contest against Western Michigan.
All four of their videos are below:
Redshirt sophomore linebacker Devin Gil
Sophomore safety Brad Hawkins
Redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin
Sophomore linebacker Josh Ross
---
