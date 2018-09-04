Ticker
Michigan Football Video: Gil, Hawkins, Martin & Ross Speak At Schembechler

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Nvlogfy0y08mrriu7nqk
Redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin saw his first career game action on Saturday.
Brandon Brown

Four Wolverines — redshirt sophomore linebacker Devin Gil, sophomore safety Brad Hawkins, redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin and sophomore linebacker Josh Ross — met with the media this evening to discuss last weekend's game at Notre Dame and this upcoming contest against Western Michigan.

All four of their videos are below:

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Devin Gil


Sophomore safety Brad Hawkins


Redshirt freshman receiver Oliver Martin


Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d
Seyyoetnm0i57rlmvr3i

Sophomore linebacker Josh Ross


{{ article.author_name }}