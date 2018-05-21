Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh appeared on the Ann Arbor WTKA radio station this morning, and confirmed the football team will take a trip to South Africa next spring.

“We’re going to [South] Africa,” he said this morning. “We’re going to Johannesburg and Cape Town, and we’re going to do a safari. How about that? How about a safari?”

Harbaugh had mentioned in recent weeks that he'd like his team to take a trip there next spring, but hadn't yet officially confirmed it.

The Wolverines traveled to Paris and Normandy, France, this past April, and headed to Rome in the spring of 2017.

Each trip was funded by donors of the program — Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and The Graham Group founder Don Graham paid for this year's trip to France, while the former also covered the team's trek to Rome.

It is not yet known whether or not they'll fund the South Africa visit as well.