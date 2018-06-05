Jim Harbaugh has a combined 28-11 record at Michigan. AP Images

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed a number of interesting topics on this week's "Attack Each day" podcast, including this past weekend's youth camp, and which states he recruits most heavily. Perhaps most interesting of all, though, was when he explained the three qualities he looks for while recruiting a high school football player. We have the highlights below:

Jim Harbaugh, on how much his daughter, Addie, enjoyed the recent missionary trip to Peru:

“She was a tremendous young missionary — she built houses and visited a girls' orphanage, where they welcomed her as a sister and didn’t want her to leave. She was also at mass every night. "Addie really cares about animals too, and befriended about 12 different dogs while we were there."

Jim Harbaugh, on how successful this past weekend's youth camp was at the Big House:

“Close to 200 youngsters and their families showed up to the Big House this past weekend. The parents were so happy watching their kids run around. "I got a chance to meet each and every camper and took a picture with all of them. About seven of them came up to me and told me they were going to play for me someday. "Throughout all my years of coaching, about half a dozen players have actually wound up playing for me after saying that. "I told Bo Schembechler when I was nine years old that he'd be coaching me someday as well."

Jim Harbaugh, on the states he has most heavily recruited:

“We have the most players on our team from the state of Michigan. The next-most are from Florida, and then Ohio. "Half of the guys from Michigan are starting here, and the same thing can be said for the guys from Florida. "Three out of our four players from the state of Pennsylvania start for us as well."

Jack Harbaugh:

“Our teams from the ‘70s probably had more guys from Ohio than from Michigan — that was largely due to Bo's great connections he had built at Miami (Ohio). "We were able to steal Anthony Carter out of the state of Florida and away from Florida State, though, which was huge.”

Jim Harbaugh, on the three qualities he looks for in a recruit:

“There are three major factors we look for in a kid. They have to be a good student, and have to be able to compete in a world-class university where there are no jock degrees. "They also have to be a good person — nothing gets swept under the rug here at Michigan. There are good consequences for good behavior, and bad consequences for poor behavior. "They also have to wake up wanting to smash somebody — for Michigan. It takes all three of those things.”

Jim Harbaugh, on the season-opener at Notre Dame: