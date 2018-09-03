“That’s something we can improve. We’re addressing that,” Harbaugh said. “We were in a crowed noise situation, on the road. We had a way of getting the ball snapped, a silent cadence. We didn't want to have more than one way in the first game of doing that.”

The Wolverines’ two-minute offense ran too much time off the clock in the fourth quarter. Though they scored and got the ball back for one last possession, they only had a minute and change remaining with no timeouts.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh saw more to like than most following his team’s 24-17 loss at Notre Dame, but he acknowledged one thing that needed to change.

They kept it simple for the opener in a hostile environment due to a first time quarterback [Shea Patterson] and first time center [Cesar Ruiz] working together, he added.



“We’ll add layers to that.,” he said. “Getting the ball snapped faster in a two minute situation ... we were two scores down, went to a no huddle type of tempo. That can be sped up.”

Some thought the entire offensive game plan was simplified. Harbaugh insisted that wasn’t the case.

“The offense was not a simple game plan,” he said.

Harbaugh also said the maligned offensive line, one that allowed three sacks and several pressures, also looked better in areas despite a tough showing.

“I thought it was improved. We look at it and quite a few boxes are checked where you say, ‘this is improved,’” he said. “That was another area I think we improved, and we’ll continue to get better in that area. It’s one of the areas I think we’re improving in.”

Harbaugh said he expects to stick with the same starters on the offensive line for next week’s game with Western Michigan. Redshirt junior Jon Runyan Jr. started at left tackle, while fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty was at right tackle.

Harbaugh Pleased With Quarterback Play

Shea Patterson’s 20-of-30, 227-yard showing in his first start would have been the second best showing of the season a year ago, and he did it in game one.

“He was really good,” Harbaugh said. “I think what popped the most was his accuracy, location of the ball. It was accurate all game. He made some really good throws, and I thought he managed the game extremely well, no penalties. One delay of game at the start of the second half, but no other pre-snap penalties or formation penalties by the offense … another good thing to build on.”

Backup and redshirt frosh Dylan McCaffrey also played well in completing four of six passes in the fourth quarter when Patterson went down with cramps.

“He was seeing things good. He’s got that ability to be cool about it, cool under pressure,” Harbaugh said. “He threw the ball accurately as well from the pocket and on the run, managed the pocket, stepped up nicely in the pocket.

“We called a zone read and he was able to get a few yards that way. He took care of the football, was also able to run the offense without any missed calls or formation issues.”

He responded just how Harbaugh would have hoped when the coach asked him how he was doing.

“He said he was enjoying it, having fun. That part of his makeup is really good,” Harbaugh said.

Redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters is on the mend from a leg injury. Harbaugh said he mistakenly called it a knee Saturday.

“I think it’s something we’re going to be able to manage, address,” he said. “We’ll see how it progresses.”

NOTES

• Harbaugh said he liked the interior defensive line play Saturday night.

“It was good, another box you check where you see improvement,” he said. “Experienced players in there, veteran players doing a very good job. I really was impressed with the front and the way they played.”

• Michigan’s players insisted they’d bounce back, and Harbaugh is confident they can.

“A loss hurts,” he said. “It hurts your body, but we’re getting our bodies back. It’s guys playing a lot of plays in a very physical game, but we came out well from a physical standpoint. We take the last 24, 48 hours to get yourself back to full speed. The team is in the process of doing that.”

Emotionally and mentally it hurts, he added, noting he’d been through a lot of losses. But he still likes his team.

“I think everybody inside our team believes in each other and believes in the team,” he said. “We stress the importance of going from week one to week two, never more than with this ball club. We’re looking to make all the strides you can in this one week. The focus is on that, this game.

“There’s no more important game than the one we’re going down to the tunnel to play this week.”

• Junior Chris Evans only carried twice for a yard, but he had a couple receptions in space that gained solid yardage.

“Karan was running well, especially in the first half,” Harbaugh said of senior captain Karan Higdon. “We were kind of riding him. He was seeing the holes and very good in pass protection, had a couple really nice blocks.

“We were able to come with Chris in the second half. They are both equally as good, and we’d equally like to get the ball to them throughout the course of the game … very confident in both of them.

• Harbaugh didn’t necessarily agree junior safety Josh Metellus should have been ejected for targeting.

“I don’t know if it was the right call. It was close,” he said. “One of those very close plays.”