GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't yet decided if he’ll name one offensive coordinator for this fall, but he’s happy with the way his staff is currently working together.

Former Florida and Colorado State head coach Jim McElwain is in his first year and has great experience and a great offensive mind. He also helped lead Alabama to a national title as its offensive coordinator, and he’s now working with U-M’s wide receivers (along with G.A. and former player Roy Roundtree).



Pep Hamilton returns for his second year and was passing game coordinator a year ago, while first year assistant Ed Warinner, the new offensive line coach, also has plenty of coordinator experience with Ohio State and Kansas.

“What we’re striving for is great collaboration, and some people talk about the ‘too many Chiefs’ analogy. We’re looking for warriors, and I believe that we have that and it’s working really well,” Harbaugh said. “We understand that offensively is a place of improvement for our football team.

“The collaboration part is what we’re striving for.”

He confirmed “we haven’t decided that, correct,” when asked if he’d name one.

All of the coaches and players are back in the building. The players are working out, and the coaches have continued the self-scout from the spring, including player evaluation.

“Everybody’s back training, and coaches are kind of recruiting and on the road to doing various camps,” Harbaugh said. “The players are doing good.

“[Self-evaluation] was good. We have to do it again. We’ll do two days this week, five next week, of spring ball. After spring ball the coaches hit the road recruiting. We got everybody back, will go through schematically spring ball. We’ve gone through evaluation of the players, and we want to reevaluate spring practice the way we evaluated the previous season.”

NOTES

• Harbaugh and his daughter, Addie, went to Peru on a missionary trip. Harbaugh used to do it every year, but he hasn’t gone the last couple.

“That was amazing. Addie was a great missionary,” Harbaugh said. “She really connected with the girls at the orphanage, with everybody, delivering foot bags, building a house. I’m really proud of her. She’s a great young missionary.

“It was great to be back, see friends there.”