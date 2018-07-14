Michigan junior running back Chris Evans hosted a 7-on-7 football tournament at Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte, Mich., this afternoon, and had a few fellow Wolverine brethren there to help him out.

Passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton was in attendance for the morning session, running backs coach Jay Harbaugh for the afternoon segment, while senior running back Karan Higdon was present the whole day.

Evans seemingly went through most of the trouble of planning it, but Higdon explained that he enjoys partaking in events such as this that involve young kids.