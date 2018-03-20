Mike McCray recorded 17 tackles for loss and five sacks as a fifth-year senior in 2017. Brandon Brown

A familiar face joined this week's "Attack Each day" podcast — former Michigan linebacker Mike McCray. Some of the highlights include McCray talking about his time at the NFL combine, and head coach Jim Harbaugh discussing the amazing weekend Michigan basketball had.

Jim Harbaugh, on Michigan's thrilling win over Houston this weekend:

“It was a tremendous game. [Head coach] John Beilein has such a tough, resilient team. Right now, their confidence is so high — is there anyone we can't beat? I don’t think so. This could be another year where Michigan wins a national championship.”

Jim Harbaugh, with more on the Houston win:

“What a great thrill winning is. All of us stayed up and watched the game, and it was such a memorable, signature moment for Michigan. I texted with Coach Beilein back and forth afterward. "I really like our chances on Thursday against Texas A&M. Whatever John Beilein is doing, he should keep it up because it’s obviously working. We should get him on the podcast and talk about how he acclimates his team to night games, because those were not the best for our football team last year.”

Jim Harbaugh, on brother-in-law Tom Crean accepting the Georgia job:

“We’re super excited for Tom and Joani and the family. Athens is a great place to live. He was great as a broadcaster, but coaching is his love.”

Jim Harbaugh, on how much he enjoyed coaching Mike McCray:

“You went through your whole college career with no incidents or drama, no off-the-field stuff — there was nothing you ever had to go to the confessional for.”

Mike McCray, on his performance at the NFL combine:

“I was proud of all my numbers. I just wanted to show everyone what I was capable of. I was happy with my bench press, because I've had two shoulder surgeries in the past. When I first started testing, I could only do nine reps, but I got 16 this time around, so I think I proved my shoulders are fine."

Mike McCray:

"One of the NFL scouts [at the combine] was asking me about the kind of defense Coach [Don] Brown runs. He wanted to know specific things about it, because he loved it so much."

Mike McCray, on what he loved most about his time at Michigan:

“The best thing to me was the family atmosphere. I built relationships with so many people and have best friends now because of it. "I also love game days, especially the ride down State Street. The best part for me, though, was running out of the tunnel, touching the banner and seeing the crowd cheer for us. You see it all the time on TV, but actually doing it was incredible. "When I came out against Ohio State for the last time, it was like 'wow this is really my last time here.'"

Mike McCray, on which linebacker he's rubbed off the most on:

“I’d say [junior] Devin Bush — I passed a lot onto him. He came in early two years ago and I set a good example for him and taught him a lot. We’d talk about things on the sideline we’d see during the game, and I think that will help him moving forward. The linebacker group as a whole has a lot more depth now and is full of competition.”

Jim Harbaugh, on the 2018 linebacking group: