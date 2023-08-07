Michigan Football enters the 2023 season with high expectations with back-to-back Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoff berths. The program has not hidden the fact they believe they have what it takes to win a National Championship, and with the release of the first Coaches Poll of the season, it looks like coaches around the country agree.

Michigan starts the season the #2 ranked team in the country, with back-to-back National Champions Georgia holding down the #1 ranking with 61 first-place votes.

Michigan, Alabama, and Ohio State round out the top 4, with those teams only separated by 25 points. Interesting, Michigan did not receive any first-place votes, while Alabama (4) and Ohio State (1) did. LSU comes in at #5, making for an all Big Ten/SEC top 5.

Penn State (#7) and Wisconsin (#21) are the other Big Ten teams to start the season in the top 25 rankings. Iowa just missed out as the highest ranked team receiving votes. Minnesota, Maryland, and Illinois were the other Big Ten programs to receive votes.