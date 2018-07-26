Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-26 11:12:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football: Host Of Wolverines Make National Award Watch Lists

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Biwloklshpad8dzrmpyw
Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is in line for a breakout fall after catching 22 passes last year.
AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Over the last week and a half, preseason watch lists for a number of national awards have been released — and Michigan is well represented.

Today, the Paul Hornung Award watch list (most versatile player) came out, featuring sophomore wide receiver and punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Here's a full list of which Michigan players are up for each award. Only the Walter Camp Award watch list has yet to be released.

Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)

Michigan representative: Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones

Last Michigan player to win: Jabrill Peppers (2016)

Full Watch List

Lou Groza Award (best kicker)

Michigan representative: Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin

Last Michigan player to win: None

Full Watch List

Outland Trophy (best interior lineman)

Michigan representative: Junior left guard Ben Bredeson

Last Michigan player to win: None

Full Watch List

Bronko Nagurski Award (best overall defensive player according to Football Writers Association of America)

Michigan representatives: Junior viper Khaleke Hudson, junior defensive end Rashan Gary, junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr., fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, junior cornerback Lavert Hill

Note: Michigan has the most players of any team on the list.

Last Michigan player to win: Charles Woodson (1997)

Full Watch List

Thorpe Award (best defensive back)

Michigan representative: Junior cornerback Lavert hill

Last Michigan player to win: Charles Woodson (1997)

Full Watch List

Butkus Award (best linebacker)

Michigan representative: Junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr.

Last Michigan player to win: Erick Anderson (1991)

Full Watch List

Mackey Award (best tight end)

Michigan representatives: Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, junior tight end Sean McKeon

Last Michigan player to win: Jake Butt (2016)

Full Watch List

Doak Walker Award (best running back)

Michigan representative: Senior running back Karan Higdon

Last Michigan player to win: Chris Perry (2003)

Full Watch List

Bednarik Award (best overall defensive player according to Maxwell Football Club)

Michigan representatives: Junior defensive end Rashan Gary, junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr., fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich

Note: Michigan is tied with several teams for the most players on the list.

Last Michigan player to win: Charles Woodson (1997)

Full Watch List

Maxwell Award (best all-around player)

Michigan representatives: Junior quarterback Shea Patterson, senior running back Karan Higdon

Last Michigan player to win: Desmond Howard (1991)

Full Watch List

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}