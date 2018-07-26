Michigan Football: Host Of Wolverines Make National Award Watch Lists
Over the last week and a half, preseason watch lists for a number of national awards have been released — and Michigan is well represented.
Today, the Paul Hornung Award watch list (most versatile player) came out, featuring sophomore wide receiver and punt returner Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Here's a full list of which Michigan players are up for each award. Only the Walter Camp Award watch list has yet to be released.
Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)
Michigan representative: Sophomore wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones
Last Michigan player to win: Jabrill Peppers (2016)
Lou Groza Award (best kicker)
Michigan representative: Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin
Last Michigan player to win: None
Outland Trophy (best interior lineman)
Michigan representative: Junior left guard Ben Bredeson
Last Michigan player to win: None
Bronko Nagurski Award (best overall defensive player according to Football Writers Association of America)
Michigan representatives: Junior viper Khaleke Hudson, junior defensive end Rashan Gary, junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr., fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich, junior cornerback Lavert Hill
Note: Michigan has the most players of any team on the list.
Last Michigan player to win: Charles Woodson (1997)
Thorpe Award (best defensive back)
Michigan representative: Junior cornerback Lavert hill
Last Michigan player to win: Charles Woodson (1997)
Butkus Award (best linebacker)
Michigan representative: Junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr.
Last Michigan player to win: Erick Anderson (1991)
Mackey Award (best tight end)
Michigan representatives: Redshirt junior tight end Zach Gentry, junior tight end Sean McKeon
Last Michigan player to win: Jake Butt (2016)
Doak Walker Award (best running back)
Michigan representative: Senior running back Karan Higdon
Last Michigan player to win: Chris Perry (2003)
Bednarik Award (best overall defensive player according to Maxwell Football Club)
Michigan representatives: Junior defensive end Rashan Gary, junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr., fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich
Note: Michigan is tied with several teams for the most players on the list.
Last Michigan player to win: Charles Woodson (1997)
Maxwell Award (best all-around player)
Michigan representatives: Junior quarterback Shea Patterson, senior running back Karan Higdon
Last Michigan player to win: Desmond Howard (1991)
