Junior Lavert Hill is expected to be the team's top cornerback again this fall.

As the offseason continues on, preview magazines come out and preseason polls get released, the one question most fans simply want answered is will Michigan be better in 2018? The short answer is yes, but we've taken a look at each player in the starting lineup on defense and declared whether Michigan is better off, worse off or the same at those positions by labeling them trending up, trending down or neutral. We did the same thing with the offense yesterday, which can be found here.

Defensive End

2018 Projected Starters: Fifth-year senior Chase Winovich and junior Rashan Gary 2017 Starters: Chase Winovich and Rashan Gary Trending: Up This may just be the strongest position group on the entire team. Both guys have bright NFL futures and could set some sack records this season. Opposing quarterbacks are going to have maize and blue themed nightmares.

Defensive Tackle

2018 Projected Starters: Junior Michael Dwumfour and sophomore Aubrey Solomon 2017 Starters: Maurice Hurst and Aubrey Solomon Trending: Neutral I wouldn't argue if someone said this position should be trending down. Losing the best defensive tackle in the country makes it difficult to be better, let alone equal to last year, but Solomon, a former five-star returns and is in line for a breakout season. Dwumfour has come out of nowhere and is being compared to Hurst by the U-M staff. He's been talked about more than any other player this spring on defense.

Linebacker

2018 Projected Starters: Junior Devin Bush Jr., sophomore Josh Ross 2017 Starters: Devin Bush Jr., Mike McCray Trending: Up Losing McCray is tough, especially considering his knowledge of the game and leadership qualities. However, Ross is a better athlete and brings more speed to the position. He had the talent to be as productive as McCray was in 2017. Bush Jr. may be the best linebacker in the nation. He was a Butkus Award finalist last year, and has only gotten better.

Viper

2018 Projected Starter: Junior Khaleke Hudson 2017 Starter: Khaleke Hudson Trending: Up Hudson had a dominant first year as a starter and should continue to rise in 2018. He's turned himself into a future pro and could end up with the best stats of the entire unit this fall. Note: Viper is a hybrid safety/linebacker position.

Cornerback

2018 Projected Starters: Juniors Lavert Hill and David Long 2017 Starters: Lavert Hill and David Long Trending: Up This duo was arguably the top cornerback pairing in the nation last year. Michigan had the No. 1 passing defense in the country and could easily again this fall. This will probably be the last year in Ann Arbor for both players, who have NFL futures.

Safety