Sophomore wide receiver Tarik Black is back from injury. Lon Horwedel

As the offseason continues on, preview magazines come out and preseason polls get released, the one question most fans simply want answered is will Michigan be better in 2018? The short answer is yes, but we've taken a look at each player in the starting lineup on offense and declared whether Michigan is better off, worse off or the same at those positions by labeling them trending up, trending down or neutral. Most of Michigan's problems in 2017 were a result of poor offensive play, so obviously an improved attack should do wonders for coach Jim Harbaugh's squad.

Quarterback

2018 Projected Starter: Junior Shea Patterson 2017 Starter: Wilton Speight/John O'Korn/redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters Trending: Up Michigan's quarterback play was subpar last season, to put it nicely. The team threw for just nine touchdowns in 13 games — something Patterson could do in three games this fall. Patterson has the ability to extend plays, find open receivers and use his legs to pick up first downs and barring a complete collapse, is a clear upgrade over Speight.

Running Back

2018 Projected Starter: Senior Karan Higdon 2017 Starter: Karan Higdon Trending: Up Higdon took over as the team's lead back part way through last year and didn't disappoint. He and junior Chris Evans form a solid one-two punch. A year older and armed with more experience, Higdon is a good bet to top 1,000 yards.

Fullback

2018 Projected Starter: Sophomore Ben Mason 2017 Starter: Henry Poggi/Khalid Hill Trending: Down While Mason is everything you want in a fullback, he still has played the position for only a year and is coming back from an injury. Not only that, he has big shoes to fill with Poggi and Hill both pursuing NFL dreams.

Wide Receiver

2018 Projected Starters: Sophomores Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones 2017 Starters: Tarik Black, Donovan Peoples-Jones Trending: Up Wide receiver should turn into a position of strength this fall for the Wolverines. Black is fully back from his injury that forced him to miss most of last season and Peoples-Jones has done nothing but good things this spring. Expect a huge breakout year for both guys.

Tight End

2018 Projected Starter: Redshirt junior Zach Gentry and junior Sean McKeon 2017 Starter: Zach Gentry/Sean McKeon Trending: Up While McKeon was technically the starter last year, both he and Gentry played enough to be considered starters. They broke out in 2017 and showed they can both be reliable in the passing game. At minimum, they should just as good as last season.

Left Tackle

2018 Projected Starter: Fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty 2017 Starter: Mason Cole Trending: Down It doesn't really matter who starts at left tackle, the position is going to be significantly weaker than it was a year ago with Mason Cole, who was drafted in the third round by the Arizona Cardinals. Bushell-Beatty has a lot to prove after an average year at right tackle and will have to hold off redshirt freshman James Hudson.

Left Guard

2018 Projected Starter: Junior Ben Bredeson 2017 Starter: Ben Bredeson Trending: Neutral Bredeson was a mainstay at left guard for the Wolverines in 2017 and should have a good junior season as well. He's the leader of this year's offensive line.

Center

2018 Projected Starter: Sophomore Cesar Ruiz 2017 Starter: Patrick Kugler Trending: Up It's not often you replace a fifth-year senior with a sophomore and expect the position to be better, but that's exactly the case with Ruiz. He's a future NFL center that has the potential to be the best at his position in the conference.

Right Guard

2018 Projected Starter: Junior Mike Onwenu 2017 Starter: Mike Onwenu Trending: Neutral After a slow start in 2017, Onwenu turned things around to finish the year solidly. He'll fit in at right guard again, but will be challenged by redshirt sophomore Stephen Spanellis.

Right Tackle