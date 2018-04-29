NORMANDY, FRANCE — After two days of beautiful April in Paris weather, it was cold, windy and wet shortly after Michigan’s football team arrived in Normandy Sunday morning.

There wasn’t a single complaint among them, however, when they stepped off the bus to take in the view above the beach at Arromanches, which once became an allied stronghold used to bring supplies to shore.



War remnants remain in the ocean, and we knew who to ask what they were. Junior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson is a World War II history buff, and he was on it.

“Just learned about it on the bus, actually,” he said. “Those are cement pontoons they used to make kind of like a highway to get all of our supplies off for the on the beaches here. They’d build iron bridges over the top to get all of our tanks and other supplies on land.”

The whitecaps broke over what remained of them. Michigan’s players looked over the scene in awe, taking some time to appreciate it before shooting pictures, not concerned about the weather.

Earlier, they’d spent an hour at the D-Day museum in Caen, a period that included a 20-minute movie dedicated to the 20,000 civilians and 90,000 troops who lost their lives in the months that followed the longer than anticipated conflict that started on the Normandy shores.

“It put our freedom in perspective,” redshirt sophomore guard Stephen Spanellis said while overlooking Arromanches. “The fate of the free world rested on this beach, and if those men hadn’t sacrificed themselves in order for us to get this foothold, we’d probably all not be free right now. The Germans really had momentum.”

From there, the buses took the Wolverines to the American Cemetery near Omaha Beach, one of the five allied landing spots and the site of the memorial where 9,000-plus troops were honored. Associate Athletic Director Sean Magee, a Naval Academy graduate, and running back Tru Wilson carried one of the American flags on the March to the memorial. Wilson’s father is a Marine, and he learned his appreciation for the military long ago.

Chris Evans carried the Michigan flag, and Bredeson and fellow offensive lineman Grant Newsome the flower arrangement (in Block ‘M’ form) that would be laid at the foot of the memorial.

Taps and The Star Spangled Banner followed the short ceremony … on this day the flowers were laid to honor Thomas Howie, a 24-year old former football player for The Citadel. The French guide explained how Howie had been a football standout, once leading an upset of Clemson.

“It’s truly a blessing, ah honor and a privilege for our team to come here and pay our respects to those who fought so courageously, won so much for the cause of freedom,” Harbaugh said after the guide had finished and the flowers had been placed. “God Bless America.”

They spent another hour touring the site and paying their respects. For Harbaugh and his father, Jack, it was an emotional day together.

“I remember two years ago when Jim talked about it, planning to go with football team, he talked about Paris and Normandy. This is what I was really looking forward to,” Jack Harbaugh said.

“You look at the crosses, see a name, see they’re from the state of Ohio. That’s a brother. That’s where we were from, and I realize at my age, he was just a few years older than I.”

It put football in perspective, Bredeson said in expressing his gratitude.

“My dad, my daughter, our team … to be here with family,” Harbaugh said. “That’s a blessing.”

On a day none of them will forget any time soon.