Many assumed Michigan offensive lineman Grant Newsome’s career was over after he suffered a gruesome knee injury against Wisconsin two seasons ago. Several still have their doubts as to whether or not he’ll play again.

Newsome, however, isn’t among them.



Speaking following a team charity event at Sacre Couer in Paris Tuesday, Newsome said he was still on track to play football again.

“I’m feeling good,” he said. “The common theme throughout this is I’m feeling good. I feel like I’m ready to play, but I’m waiting on the doctor still.

“I’m just waiting for one kind of nagging thing to come along, one kind of piece of it. That is coming. It’s a type thing we can’t control, can’t speed up. We’re waiting on that thing, and once that gets back to where they get comfortable, then we’ll take the reins off.”

Newsome went through full conditioning this spring but didn’t do any contact drills or football.

He’s come a long, long way since last year, however, when he still had trouble walking long distances.

“Now I’m running, jumping, cutting all that kind of stuff,” he said. “It’s really remarkable how far we’ve come. I have a lot of appreciation for the training staff and doctors … there’s still a little more to go, but it’s really remarkable how far we’ve come in just a year.

“I’m trying to get stronger, do everything I possibly can to get back on the field ready to go.

His doctors remain optimistic that ‘one last thing’ will continue to improve and that he’ll be able to play again, he said. He hasn’t set a practice routine, but he’s pushing for it.

“It’s definitely a unique injury, so there’s definitely not a set timetable, which is kind of frustrating to me,” Newsome admitted. “I know the transfers are sick of me saying, ‘look at Jake, he’s already back running’ and stuff like that. It’s kind of unique, but considering where we were when we started, we’ve thoroughly exceeded everyone’s expectations.”

Even recently the doctors have been impressed and said he was ahead of the time they’d set for him to reach his next goal.

While he’s appreciative to just be able to walk, given the horrific nature of the injury — he nearly lost his leg — he’s also still itching to play again. They’re in the trip of a lifetime, he noted, and he’s extremely grateful to remain a big part of the team.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh usually has him out front and center during team events, whether it’s meeting the Pope in Rome or laying flowers in Normandy, making him almost a de facto captain.

“When you have that kind of life event, your perspective changes. You realize how small a part of life football,” he said. “… It gives you appreciation for that, but at the same time it’s hard to quit it when you’re so thoroughly invested.”

He doesn’t plan to anytime soon. In fact, a medical redshirt option remains on the table for 2018, but he doesn't plan on using it.

“I obviously don’t want to do that, but it would be an option on the table still,” he said. “I have three [years] to play two still, and one to play with.

“But that’s not the intention at all. That’s not the goal. I’ve been very straight up with the doctors and Coach Harbaugh that if I need a medical, I need a medical. That hasn’t been the message from either the coaching staff or the doctors that they feel that’s necessary. I’m still very much actively working back to getting back as soon as possible.”

He’ll wait and see if that’s this fall, he added, but that’s his plan.