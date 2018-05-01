For an hour, Michigan’s tour of the Palace of Versailles went as planned. The private showing (it’s a holiday in France) and history lesson about the Kings Louis was fascinating in itself.

It took a turn for the better once everyone got through the Hall of Mirrors, the most famous room in the Palace. That’s when Graduate Assistant and former Michigan linebacker James Ross proposed to his girlfriend, Omnielle Jordan, and the team flocked from all rooms of the Palace to celebrate.



“It’s been in the works for about a couple months now,” Ross said. “[Photographer] David Turnley, his experience here, just planning it out … it was originally supposed to be at the Eiffel Tower, nothing too big, but maybe three days before going they were saying I might be able to do something even more special than that. I said, ‘okay … what’s more special, because I really don’t know? “

Then they told him they were going to do it in the Hall of Mirrors.

“I’m like, ‘okay … what it that?’ And then I researched it and was like, ‘Oh my God!’” he said. “David Turnley taking pictures, I couldn’t have it any better way.

“I was just blessed to be able to come on this trip and everything. I was jealous. They weren’t doing trips when I was here. When I left, they started it … now I’m able to take part, and to also be able to be with my brother and lovely fiancée, It’s just an amazing trip. I’m just blessed and really thankful for University of Michigan football.”

Ross had gone ring shopping with Jordan at one point, but fooled her into believing he’d never buy the one she wanted. He kept it in the back of his mind, however, and got the exact ring she wanted.

He employed his brother, sophomore linebacker Josh, to hand the ring to him Olympic 4x100 baton style, and they pulled it off without a hitch. He convinced Jordan to dress nicely for pictures and gave his brother the ring before they left the hotel.

“That scared me. I’m not too confident in him,” Ross quipped. “But he did a good job, had a nice little Olympic baton behind the back with the ring. It worked out perfectly. He’s going to be like co-best man, because I still don't trust him to make decisions.”

He was joking, of course, But former U-M safety Jarrod Wilson is going to be his best man, and though the date’s not set, he’s looking forward to it.

“It’s still surreal to this moment,” he said. “I can’t believe everything worked the way it did. Even getting people out the room so they could get that shot is a testament to [Turnley’s] work. I was explaining to my fiancée how special this guy is. He’s geen in wars, iconic photos, everything like that. For that to happen is amazing.”