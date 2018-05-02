Over several days he and his little girl were nearly inseparable, and he couldn't help but smile as he held her hand when they came down on a brisk but sunny and beautiful last day in Paris.

PARIS — Jim Harbaugh waited until his team made it up to the top of the Eiffel Tower before he and his daughter Addie made their way up.

Last year's trip to Rome was incredible, he noted, but this one wasn't far behind.

"Both have been great," Harbaugh said. "It seems that’s been unanimous. Everybody I talked to that’s been on the trip has really enjoyed it.

“Normandy, the whole experience there with the whole family, the team, my dad, my son Jay, my daughter Addie, being with [wife] Sarah and Katie. The family together doing this trip has been the best part.”

He turned to his daughter.

“How far we’d go Addie, second floor?" he said, nodding at the Eiffel Tower. "It’s pretty high up there. The angle, and then up. It's very exciting up there.”

The whole trip exceeded expectations, he said, even when the weather didn't cooperate. The rain let up in Normandy long enough for the Wolverines to lay flowers in honor of the fallen at the American Cemetery. A day later the town got two inches of snow, a rarity ... especially in April.

Tuesday, the only other rainy day, couldn't dampen a personalized trip to the Palace of Versailles, where G.A. and former linebacker James Ross proposed to his girlfriend, Omnielle Jordan, in the Hall of Mirrors.

"You can’t put a value on it," Harbaugh said. "I thank [alum and donor] Bobby Kotick for having the vision to endow this, and [alum and donor] Don Graham helped out this year. Two great Michigan guys. The amount of vision or knowledge or experience this group of players gets out of this is priceless. You can’t put a value on it. It’s a wonderful experience.

“It’s interesting. One of the parents Josh Selzer, Carter Selzer’s dad, said 30 years from now you won't remember games that you won and games that you lost, but you’ll remember being in Paris with you buddies. I think I'll remember them all. I think I'll remember the wins, I think I'll remember the losses. I think there will be some I'd like to forget. But I think he’s right ... 30 years from now they're going to remember this experience with their best friends in Paris.”

That included making sandwiches for the needy and spending time with refugees, "seeing another side of this great city," he said. It was a humbling experience for a group of football players who were genuinely moved by the experience.

Africa — Cape Town and Johannesburg — seems to be the leader for next year's trip, but they could go to Athens, Greece. Others have talked about Barcelona, and possibly even Cuba.

“Bobby did the whole thing last year himself and said as long as we want to do it, he’ll do it," Harbaugh said. "So he did all of last year and part of this year. Don Graham also split it.

“There’s nothing in writing or a commitment or anything other than two great Michigan guys, especially Bobby. Can you imagine? Yeah, it is [impressive]. And Bobby doesn’t want anything said, he doesn’t want anyone to know. It’s a hard secret to keep. It’s just who he is. In a great way, it’s who he is.”

But the idea was Harbaugh's, and from a teaching and bonding standpoint, it's been a rousing success.