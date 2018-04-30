Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan’s fun in France continued with some lighthearted fun with indoor soccer, paintball … and mechanical bull riding.

Chase Winovich, Pep Hamilton and son and Zach Gentry.

Fifth-year senior end Chase Winovich was the best of bull riders. He struggled on ride one but owned ride two, much to his teammates’ delight. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga, too, managed to stay on longer than most.

Winovich also excelled at indoor soccer, beating goalie and safeties coach Chris Partridge for a score (and celebrating it).

Several Wolverines took turns talking to the media. Redshirt sophomore Brandon Peters had a solid spring, and he said he wasn’t too concerned about the competition after Ole Miss transfer Shea Patterson arrived.

“It is what it is,” he said. “It happens everywhere. I just don’t try to worry about that at all. I‘ll just get better myself.”

Brandon Peters on Shea Patterson's transfer in ... pic.twitter.com/m177qhA07E — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 30, 2018

He said his decision making had improved, for sure, and there was a big emphasis on getting the ball out quicker in the spring. Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey noted he’s up to 210 pounds. He retold the story about how he helped save a fallen hiker in Colorado not long ago … we’ll have more on that later. Freshman Joe Milton also impressed his first time in front of the media. He insisted the quarterback race was a four-way tie coming out of spring ball, and he said he and Patterson would challenge each other on and off the field when it came to the playbook, etc., quizzing each other. All four are extremely competitive guys. Milton was asked how far he could throw a football. Here’s his response:



Defensive coordinator Don Brown was about the only honest one on the paintball front, actually leaving when he got hit.



Filiaga was a pylon… his shirt was covered in yellow paint, and his teammates said he was the one most guilty of not coming out when he got hit. That made him a popular target.

Chuck Filiaga took plenty of bullets for his teammates during paintball.

“I lit Chuck up!” fellow lineman Grant Newsome said with a laugh. Sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin’s chest was lit up with welts. “He’s crazy,” one team said. “He just ran right at everyone and took a ton of bullets.”

