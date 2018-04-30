Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Some POV paintball, an engagement at the Palace of Versailles, three QB interviews and more in Monday's video reel from France.
James Ross (UM defensive grad assistant) proposed to Omnielle Jordan at Versailles Hall of Mirrors just now pic.twitter.com/eCo77VaQhC— angelique (@chengelis) April 30, 2018
Quinn Nordin explains his paintball fate to Jim Harbaugh. No sound necessary ... pic.twitter.com/iMWjfoqmn6— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 30, 2018
Brandon Peters on Shea Patterson's transfer in ... pic.twitter.com/m177qhA07E— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 30, 2018
---
