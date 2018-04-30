Ticker
Michigan Football In France Monday Video Reel: Paintball, The QBs & More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Some POV paintball, an engagement at the Palace of Versailles, three QB interviews and more in Monday's video reel from France.

Freshman quarterback Joe Milton.
