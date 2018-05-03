If so, more schools should be trying to follow his lead.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has been criticized for ‘trying to skirt the rules’ with his overseas trips, some insisting he’s using it as a recruiting advantage.

“We just learned about it on the bus ride over here,” he said, explaining they were the bases for temporary bridges used to get tanks, etc. from the ships to shore.

When we headed to Normandy, for example, we saw war remnants remaining in the water. We asked junior offensive guard Ben Bredeson if he knew what they were (we didn’t), figuring he would since he’s a WWII history buff.

“We’re going to let the world be our classroom,” Harbaugh said last year … and seeing it firsthand, that’s exactly what these trips accomplish. There were guides on each tour teaching throughout, both on the buses to events and in the museums, where we’d wear earpieces to learn the history behind what we were about to witness.

We learned more about the Kings Louis from our tour at the Palace of Versailles than we ever did in school, and the importance of the Palace Hall of Mirrors thanks to James Ross’ proposal to his girlfriend there.

We weren’t the only ones. Many of the players looked it up, too, after photographer David Turnley told Ross what an opportunity was (and speaking of David Turnley … wow. We knew he was a big deal, but someone encouraged us to watch this 60 Minutes special on him. We did, and you should: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HbaQB5qV5uE).

And there was also community service that made a lasting impact on many of them. Salomon Kabongo-Kooper, executive director of Paris-based Serve the City, was asked to coordinate a mission of sorts for the Wolverines, and he had them make sandwiches for the needy and sent groups out to spend time with refugees and others.

It was a life-changing moment on a life-changing trip, many of them said.

“It’s not about Xs and Os anymore,” Kabongo-Kooper, a former Judson University (Illinois) basketball player and admitted Syracuse wannabe, speaker of five languages with a law degree from McGill in Montreal, said. “It’s about, these are human beings … giving them back some dignity.

“A lot of the people out there don’t care about the food. They just want to have conversation. But giving them something to eat brings that barrier down, and you don’t have to speak French to do this. It’s human interaction, talking to someone.”

Michigan offensive lineman Grant Newsome, who has convinced us he will play again at some point, pretty much said it best. He’s essentially a de facto captain now, and he’s going to have great success whether or not he goes on to an NFL career,

“I think it’s really just the gesture, and proving that humanity has a common language just helping out those who are less fortunate no matter where we are,” Newsome said. “Anytime we can go somewhere and we have a platform, it’s important for us as athletes and us as students with a great university behind us to give back.”

“It kind of has to do with the reflection of why we came in the first place, and that’s to be very well-rounded human beings and be the best possible people we can be,” fifth-year senior end Chase Winovich added. “That’s kind of what we aspire to. Those aspects will carry over for us later in life.

“It’s great, honestly. The whole experience has been a blessing. There are so many different perspectives we’ve gained and so many things I appreciate more that you might take for granted, just like seeing Normandy, for example.”

It was big for all of them, not just the ‘stars.’

“It was incredible. Life changing,” walk-on linebacker Peter Bush said. “I mean, the fact that we’re able to do this, the University is generous enough to give us the opportunity to be here, the fact that we got the opportunity to go to the Eiffel Tower, meet refugees, immerse ourselves in the city for a week is something a lot of people don’t get to do, and I feel blessed.

“You were able to see that they really just wanted to be with you more than they wanted to give you anything. They wanted to see how you were doing and become family with you if they had the opportunity. That was just something a lot of people take for granted, but they just cherish every moment they have with each other.”

The Michigan players seemed to, too, creating many that will last a lifetime.

Football is important at Michigan, and always will be. There are still some who don’t see the value in the spring trips and say they’d rather take trips to Indianapolis and the college football playoff this year than see the team in France.

The good news — it’s not an either-or proposition, and they’ll get their shot at the latter with the former having already provided life lessons that will serve them well.