Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-29 11:45:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football In France Video Reel: Honoring The Fallen In Normandy

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

It was an emotional day for the Michigan football team in Normandy ... here's plenty of what we witnessed, in video form.

Ibepq6emtwgvtf9qfrxz
Michigan flowers at the base of the statue honoring fallen American soldiers at the cemetery in Normandy.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}