It was another busy day in Paris for the Michigan football team, with a little teaching at a football clinic, a Louvre tour and a walk through Notre Dame … Getting to INSEP, the site of the clinic, was a chore (colleague Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News documented it well), but we made it in time.

The Wolverines had 300 openings for the Saturday morning clinic, and Associate Athletics Director for Football Sean Magee told us they filled up online in three minutes. Head coach Jim Harbaugh drew plenty of attention, but the French players were into it from the get-go. There were a few Americans there, too, including a former quarterback from Northwest Missouri State. He’s playing Division I football in France (we didn’t know there was such a thing), so it was a thrill for him to meet Harbaugh … and Harbaugh showed he can still throw. He’s in his element when he’s just playing catch. We’ve seen him do it at just about every camp we’ve seen him over the past few years.

Harbaugh shows the French he can still sling it ... pic.twitter.com/3gbNIZI6AR — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 28, 2018

Harbaugh had each of his quarterbacks speak to the campers, and they are all impressive speakers. Freshman Joe Milton is an absolute freak of nature … ‘you have to see it to appreciate it,’ Harbaugh said. He and sophomore Nico Collins have become good friends and hang out a lot, and they look like the twin towers. Junior Shea Patterson was in a great mood, of course, and a bit emotional after finding out he’d be able to play this year. Harbaugh finally opened up about his skills, and though he didn’t name him the frontrunner to start this fall, that’s where this seems headed.

Relieved Shea Patterson is ready to compete for a starting job, has had a great spring ... https://t.co/TUujgDYroK — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) April 28, 2018

The line for the September 1 game at Notre Dame moved from ND -2 to Michigan -1 after the announcement was made.

Shea Patterson ruled eligible has moved the needle slightly @5Dimes. Michigan is now a 1-point favorite at Notre Dame in the opener. — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) April 27, 2018

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown held court again, as always. He ran a drill in which he’d stand behind his linebackers and signal the offense (not in pads) which way to go, or whisper in someone’s ear. He wanted to show proper fits … there was a sweep that didn’t go as planned that had to be done over again, after which Chengelis convinced sophomore linebacker Drew Singleton to give his best Coach Brown impression.

Watch until the end for Don Brown impersonations pic.twitter.com/aAlEok9J6b — angelique (@chengelis) April 28, 2018

Don Brown with some hands-on teaching.

Former linebacker James Ross, now a G.A., tried to sabotage his brother, sophomore linebacker Josh Ross, by taking over a media interview, but his brother got the better of him. “Look at him," Josh Ross said. “Who do you think is the better player? He’s short and fat.” The players ended the three-hour clinic with impromptu games of soccer against a group of refugees … Patterson came up with some big saves in one of them. From there it was off the Louvre, and a guided tour. They saw the heavy hitters on a three-hour tour — Venus de Milo, the Mona Lisa, Winged Victory, etc. — before departing for Notre Dame Cathedral. We joked on the way over which writer would be the first to use the cheesy ‘first of two trips to Notre Dame this year’ line … I guess I win (lose). Harbaugh ran into some Michigan students studying abroad, and he too several minutes to speak with them and pose for pictures.

Jim Harbaugh talks to Michigan students studying abroad.