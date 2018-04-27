It wasn’t all culture on Day One of Michigan football’s trip to Paris. Defensive coordinator Don Brown took time to talk about his defense, too, after the Wolverines took short trips to the Eiffel Tower, the Arc De Triomphe and more on the way back from the airport.

Michigan Football In Paris: Beilein’s Speech Blew U-M Players, Coaches Away

Michigan Football Video: Jim Harbaugh Talks After Arrival In Paris

Michigan Football Video: Don Brown, Ben Bredeson Talk From Paris

Brown’s not prone to hyperbole, and he’s not a B.S. type of guy. That made the assessment of his defense all the more encouraging.



“We’ve got a chance [to be really good],” Brown said. “I just love our focus, love the way our guys go about doing their day-to-day. I love our leadership; love our speed.

“It’s nice to have two groups really that you can go out to practice with. Obviously the first group, there’s a reason they’re the first group. But our second group can function, now, and there are guys in the third group that can function. I think we’re deeper than we’ve been.”

Especially at linebacker. Back in 2016, he noted, they talked Jabrill Peppers ‘into the viper (linebacker) thing, Brown recalled. Ben Gedeon and Mike McCray hadn’t played, he added, and a freshman Devin Bush and “a bunch of guys named Joe” backed them up, he quipped.

Now they’ve developed some depth across the board, and not only at linebacker.

“But we’ve got six linebackers that are legit players,” he said. “We have two SAMs that are legit players with the two vipers. Those guys, you can give them jobs to do on third down and in passing scenarios.

“I like to call it … I think we’re loaded and ready to go with all the things that are necessary into being, I think, a solid Division I defense.”

Safeties Are Stepping Up

Safety play was one of the big question marks heading into spring ball, but Brown is pleased with the progress on the back end of his defense, too.

“I think it’s good,” he said when asked of the depth. “We’ve got the one guy that’s kind of an ace in the hole who hasn’t been with us yet [in Utah transfer Casey Hughes]. We’ve got to sit and talk with Casey and figure out his role, but one thing I’ll share with you is a story I think is important …

“We had a practice this year where our corner situation, we were a little thin with injury. [Junior safety] Josh Metellus played the whole day at corner. The whole day. You know how hard that is to do? That’s really hard to do. He jumped in there, and the physical challenge of corner is one thing, but this mental challenge is different from the safety picture. He jumped out there like, ‘no big deal coach, I‘ve got it.’”

If there was one most impressive thing that happened this spring, Brown said, that was it. Metellus took more than his share of criticism last year, sometimes unfairly, but showed Brown plenty this spring.

“There’s a guy that knows our system well enough that he could actually just do that and function at a high level … and I mean, he functioned at a high level now,” Brown praised.

Metellus, senior Tyree Kinnel, sophomores J’Marick Woods and Jaylen Kelly-Powell are in line to play, and Brown added, ‘watch out for Brad Hawkins.’

“He lost some time due to injury, but his finish of spring practice and the mental processing of what needs to happen … he’s in the mix,” he said. “Then it becomes what do we do with Casey. We’re going to define a role for Casey. You don’t bring a guy in here and not have a role for him when he’s a grad transfer. That’s what we’re going to figure out.”

NOTES

• Brown said the Wolverines also did some things schematically that will help the secondary.

“I’m really happy with our development there,” he said, refusing to answer whether changing some things schematically meant playing a bit more zone. “There are a lot of ways to help your guys or get guys help in certain areas. We’re certainly doing everything we can to make sure do that.

“… Life is good. We’re getting ready to go.”

• Hughes could play either corner or safety in Brown’s defense.

“He’s a corner, but understand, there are challenges all over the place,” Brown said. “All our guys have to play some form of man to man, so that will be an extension for him

“You could probably see him outside, some inside. That will be the fun part, trying to define his role. I can’t wait to get him here.”

• Cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich challenged cornerback Lavert Hill to get back on the field after injury sidelined the junior for many practices. Hill did … and he responded in a big way.

“I wish I hurt like he does. Wow!’” Brown said. “When he got back on the field it was very impressive. That’s all I can say. It was veryimpressive.”

Brown confirmed it was a groin injury Hill was battling through, but said they think they’ve identified the issue and got it under control.

“Obviously, we’ve got to go ahead and make sure we take the appropriate steps this summer so it doesn't flare up like that again,” he said. “But I think we’ve figured out. I think we’re good.”

The rest of them emerged relatively injury-free, he added.

“Coach [Harbaugh] and I were talking about it the other day, and it’s kind of knock on wood … once again, he does a great job keeping the players healthy and running a physical spring practice,” Brown said. “It’s all good.”