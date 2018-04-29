Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-29 10:42:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football In Paris: Harbaughs Get Emotional At Normandy (Video)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Former Michigan assistant Jack Harbaugh hadn't been to Normandy before Sunday. He got choked up in visiting with his son.

Qaznsyazbpeywnraqfgw
Jack and Jim Harbaugh at the American Cemetery in Normandy.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}