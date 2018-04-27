Michigan made it to Paris this morning, and while Jim Harbaugh isn’t looking past the great times to come in the next week, he did assure this won’t be the last team he takes overseas.

Last year’s trip to Rome was a huge success, and this year’s to Paris is off to a great start. Harbaugh called it ‘fascinating,’ and while he’s looking forward to Normandy Sunday, he stopped short of calling that the day he’s most anticipating.



“That’s the one that stands out, but you never know,” he said. “You don’t necessarily know what’s going to happen, what you’re going to learn or see that’s really going to stand out the most. We’ve already had the practices we would have had here, so we’re definitely able to do more … more learning, more seeing, more doing.”

They’ll do it again next year at a different location, he confirmed, and for as long as he’s Michigan’s head coach. He took a step back this year and allowed others to organize, and he’s happy he did.

“Last year I did it all. This year it was so much work, I wanted to focus more on coaching the team,” Harbaugh said. “They guys did a great job. [Associate A.D. for football] Sean Magee really took the ball and ran with it. Many other staff members contributed on it.

“They’ll surprise me this year. I’m kind of like the guys … seeing what they generate is awesome, and I feel better more as a participant, not thinking about everything that could go wrong.”

It’s more likely it will go off without a hitch, like last year’s Rome experience. Junior Ben Bredeson spoke of a moment on that trip in which several players and Harbaugh put the phones away and spent a few hours talking in a moment of respite from technology.

“That was a great experience we had at dinner last year, connecting with your team, your players. Myself and eight players were all having a dinner that took about 2.5 or three hours, once we got through all the courses and everything,” Harbaugh recalled. “Toward the end I thanked them all, said ‘thank you … this was unbelievable, sharing, telling stories, laughing, really connecting.’ I said, ‘we should do this when we get back home, too. Nobody had their cell phones out here.’”

That’s when his players broke the news.

“They go, ‘Coach, we don’t get reception here. That’s why we were talking to you and put the phones away,’” Harbaugh recalled with a chuckle. “But … it’s a start.”

NOTES

• Bredeson earned three credits for studying abroad in Spain last year after the Rome trip. Several payers will pursue that option again this time around.

“Not as many as last year, but different options they have for the month of May … they can go back for spring term, home, work, get an internship, study abroad,” Harbaugh said. “Again, all those things are going to be utilized by the players. All four weeks are discretionary in May.”

Harbaugh estimated 19 or 20 players didn’t make this trip. Fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty and senior Karan Higdon (graduation) are among them, as is junior end Rashan Gary.

• Harbaugh confirmed there would be 10 camps in June, including some satellite camps.

“We’re trying to get all parts of the country with the different camps,” he said.

• Finally, Harbaugh didn’t rule out the idea of playing a game overseas, which he brought up last year after the Rome trip.

“I think it’s a possibility,” he said. “We’d never give up a home game, a chance to play in Michigan Stadium. To do an away game here … sure. That would be the possibility, or a bowl game. I’m really excited about the connection we make over here in football.”