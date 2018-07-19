Ticker
Michigan Football Is The 37th Most Experienced Team In the Country

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
According to Phil Steele, Michigan is the 37th most experienced team in the nation for the 2018 season.
Lon Horwedel

Every year, Phil Steele releases a detailed college football preview magazine with loads of statistics and notes on each team and the national landscape as a whole.

Each year, he includes an experience chart, which as you can guess, ranks each team in the country based on returning experience and production.

The rankings are based on several things: senior starters and seniors on the [projected] two-deep, which equal senior experience points, percentage of letterman returning, percentage of offensive yards returning, percentage of tackles returning and returning career offensive line starts.

After taking all of those factors into consideration, Steele ranks all 130 FBS teams based on total experience points. Michigan is No. 37 overall and No. 6 in the Big Ten, with 66.9 points.

The full top 40 can be seen below.

Yj9ykb902gwjamgwdtbh
Most Experienced Teams In The Big Ten According To Phil Steele
Big Ten Rank (Overall) School Total Experience Points

1 (3)

Wisconsin

80.6

2 (13)

Michigan State

75.0

3 (25)

Northwestern

71.6

4 (31)

Purdue

68.8

5 (35)

Maryland

67.2

6 (37)

Michigan

66.9

7 (84)

Indiana

56.8

8 (86)

Nebraska

56.6

9 (95)

Rutgers

54.9

10 (97)

Ohio State

54.8

11 (100)

Illinois

54.3

12 (102)

Iowa

54.0

13 (103)

Penn State

53.7

14 (116)

Minnesota

47.6

Now we'll take a look at Michigan and the Big Ten in each category.

Two-Deep Class Breakdown

According to Steele's website, he assigns senior experience points based on this formula:

• 3 points for every senior starter

• 2.5 points for every additional senior in the two-deep

• 2 points for every junior starter

• 1.5 for every additional junior in the two-deep

• 1 point for every sophomore starter

• 0.5 points for every additional sophomore in the two-deep

• -1 point for each freshman starter

• -0.5 points for every additional freshman in the two-deep

Steele admits that this will change slightly throughout the summer and fall as two-deeps change, but generally speaking, it is accurate.

Michigan finished No. 56 in this category, with 65 points. He lists five senior starters, five more seniors on the two-deep, 12 junior starters, five more juniors on the two-deep, four sophomore starters, nine more sophomore's on the two-deep, one freshman starter and three more freshmen on the two-deep. (Redshirted players count as their eligibility year, not school year).

Big Ten Teams Ranked Based On Two-Deep Experience
Big Ten Rank (Overall) School Senior Experience Points

1 (27)

Wisconsin

71

2 (44)

Northwestern

68

T-3 (50)

Michigan State

66

T-3 (50)

Nebraska

66

5 (56)

Michigan

65

6 (68)

Maryland

64

T-7 (73)

Ohio State

63

T-7 (73)

Iowa

63

9 (84)

Indiana

61

10 (99)

Purdue

58

T-11 (119)

Penn State

52

T-11 (119)

Illinois

52

13 (124)

Rutgers

51

14 (128)

Minnesota

46

Career Offensive Line Starts

Career Offensive Line Starts By Big Ten Team
Big Ten Rank (Overall) School Career OL Starts

1 (1)

Wisconsin

150

2 (5)

Indiana

126

3 (6)

Purdue

118

4 (12)

Maryland

105

5 (18)

Northwestern

101

6 (41)

Penn State

83

7 (66)

Ohio State

68

8 (69)

Michigan State

66

9 (79)

Illinois

61

10 (82)

Nebraska

59

11 (83)

Rutgers

57

12 (90)

Michigan

54

13 (93)

Minnesota

53

14 (107)

Iowa

43

This is the main area that Michigan is lacking in. Everyone is aware that the offensive line will once again be the weak spot in 2018, but how big of one? The interior should be solid, but the success of the team's tackles will be what could determine how far this team goes.

FULL LIST.

Percentage Of Yards Returning

Percentage Of Yards Returning For Big Ten Teams
Big Ten Rank (Overall) School Percentage Of Yards Returning

1 (9)

Wisconsin

88.5

2 (13)

Michigan State

85.4

3 (14)

Purdue

85.4

4 (39)

Maryland

75.6

5 (62)

Michigan

68.0

6 (65)

Northwestern

66.4

7 (67)

Iowa

65.3

8 (77)

Penn State

61.7

9 (83)

Ohio State

57.9

10 (89)

Illinois

53.3

11 (90)

Indiana

53.2

12 (97)

Nebraska

47.9

13 (98)

Minnesota

47.8

14 (100)

Rutgers

44.0

FULL LIST.

Percentage Of Tackles Returning

Percentage Of Tackles Returning For Big Ten Teams
Big Ten Rank (Overall) School Percentage Of Tackles Returning

1 (6)

Michigan State

85.9

2 (12)

Michigan

80.2

3 (30)

Rutgers

72.5

4 (35)

Nebraska

71.4

5 (47)

Northwestern

69.0

6 (56)

Minnesota

66.2

7 (57)

Illinois

65.7

8 (90)

Wisconsin

55.9

9 (98)

Ohio State

54.0

10 (100)

Maryland

53.7

11 (114)

Iowa

47.3

12 (119)

Penn State

44.8

13 (123)

Purdue

43.2

14 (128)

Indiana

38.8

FULL LIST.

Observations:

Wisconsin is clearly the most experienced team in the Big Ten, but when it comes to the Big Ten East Division, there's not much separation between Michigan and Michigan State. Ohio State and Penn State each have a lot of production to replace. If Michigan fails to win the division, lack of experience won't be the issue.

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

