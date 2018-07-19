Every year, Phil Steele releases a detailed college football preview magazine with loads of statistics and notes on each team and the national landscape as a whole.

Each year, he includes an experience chart, which as you can guess, ranks each team in the country based on returning experience and production.

The rankings are based on several things: senior starters and seniors on the [projected] two-deep, which equal senior experience points, percentage of letterman returning, percentage of offensive yards returning, percentage of tackles returning and returning career offensive line starts.

After taking all of those factors into consideration, Steele ranks all 130 FBS teams based on total experience points. Michigan is No. 37 overall and No. 6 in the Big Ten, with 66.9 points.

The full top 40 can be seen below.