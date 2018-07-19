Michigan Football Is The 37th Most Experienced Team In the Country
Every year, Phil Steele releases a detailed college football preview magazine with loads of statistics and notes on each team and the national landscape as a whole.
Each year, he includes an experience chart, which as you can guess, ranks each team in the country based on returning experience and production.
The rankings are based on several things: senior starters and seniors on the [projected] two-deep, which equal senior experience points, percentage of letterman returning, percentage of offensive yards returning, percentage of tackles returning and returning career offensive line starts.
After taking all of those factors into consideration, Steele ranks all 130 FBS teams based on total experience points. Michigan is No. 37 overall and No. 6 in the Big Ten, with 66.9 points.
|Big Ten Rank (Overall)
|School
|Total Experience Points
|
1 (3)
|
Wisconsin
|
80.6
|
2 (13)
|
Michigan State
|
75.0
|
3 (25)
|
Northwestern
|
71.6
|
4 (31)
|
Purdue
|
68.8
|
5 (35)
|
Maryland
|
67.2
|
6 (37)
|
Michigan
|
66.9
|
7 (84)
|
Indiana
|
56.8
|
8 (86)
|
Nebraska
|
56.6
|
9 (95)
|
Rutgers
|
54.9
|
10 (97)
|
Ohio State
|
54.8
|
11 (100)
|
Illinois
|
54.3
|
12 (102)
|
Iowa
|
54.0
|
13 (103)
|
Penn State
|
53.7
|
14 (116)
|
Minnesota
|
47.6
Now we'll take a look at Michigan and the Big Ten in each category.
Two-Deep Class Breakdown
According to Steele's website, he assigns senior experience points based on this formula:
• 3 points for every senior starter
• 2.5 points for every additional senior in the two-deep
• 2 points for every junior starter
• 1.5 for every additional junior in the two-deep
• 1 point for every sophomore starter
• 0.5 points for every additional sophomore in the two-deep
• -1 point for each freshman starter
• -0.5 points for every additional freshman in the two-deep
Steele admits that this will change slightly throughout the summer and fall as two-deeps change, but generally speaking, it is accurate.
Michigan finished No. 56 in this category, with 65 points. He lists five senior starters, five more seniors on the two-deep, 12 junior starters, five more juniors on the two-deep, four sophomore starters, nine more sophomore's on the two-deep, one freshman starter and three more freshmen on the two-deep. (Redshirted players count as their eligibility year, not school year).
|Big Ten Rank (Overall)
|School
|Senior Experience Points
|
1 (27)
|
Wisconsin
|
71
|
2 (44)
|
Northwestern
|
68
|
T-3 (50)
|
Michigan State
|
66
|
T-3 (50)
|
Nebraska
|
66
|
5 (56)
|
Michigan
|
65
|
6 (68)
|
Maryland
|
64
|
T-7 (73)
|
Ohio State
|
63
|
T-7 (73)
|
Iowa
|
63
|
9 (84)
|
Indiana
|
61
|
10 (99)
|
Purdue
|
58
|
T-11 (119)
|
Penn State
|
52
|
T-11 (119)
|
Illinois
|
52
|
13 (124)
|
Rutgers
|
51
|
14 (128)
|
Minnesota
|
46
Career Offensive Line Starts
|Big Ten Rank (Overall)
|School
|Career OL Starts
|
1 (1)
|
Wisconsin
|
150
|
2 (5)
|
Indiana
|
126
|
3 (6)
|
Purdue
|
118
|
4 (12)
|
Maryland
|
105
|
5 (18)
|
Northwestern
|
101
|
6 (41)
|
Penn State
|
83
|
7 (66)
|
Ohio State
|
68
|
8 (69)
|
Michigan State
|
66
|
9 (79)
|
Illinois
|
61
|
10 (82)
|
Nebraska
|
59
|
11 (83)
|
Rutgers
|
57
|
12 (90)
|
Michigan
|
54
|
13 (93)
|
Minnesota
|
53
|
14 (107)
|
Iowa
|
43
This is the main area that Michigan is lacking in. Everyone is aware that the offensive line will once again be the weak spot in 2018, but how big of one? The interior should be solid, but the success of the team's tackles will be what could determine how far this team goes.
Percentage Of Yards Returning
|Big Ten Rank (Overall)
|School
|Percentage Of Yards Returning
|
1 (9)
|
Wisconsin
|
88.5
|
2 (13)
|
Michigan State
|
85.4
|
3 (14)
|
Purdue
|
85.4
|
4 (39)
|
Maryland
|
75.6
|
5 (62)
|
Michigan
|
68.0
|
6 (65)
|
Northwestern
|
66.4
|
7 (67)
|
Iowa
|
65.3
|
8 (77)
|
Penn State
|
61.7
|
9 (83)
|
Ohio State
|
57.9
|
10 (89)
|
Illinois
|
53.3
|
11 (90)
|
Indiana
|
53.2
|
12 (97)
|
Nebraska
|
47.9
|
13 (98)
|
Minnesota
|
47.8
|
14 (100)
|
Rutgers
|
44.0
Percentage Of Tackles Returning
|Big Ten Rank (Overall)
|School
|Percentage Of Tackles Returning
|
1 (6)
|
Michigan State
|
85.9
|
2 (12)
|
Michigan
|
80.2
|
3 (30)
|
Rutgers
|
72.5
|
4 (35)
|
Nebraska
|
71.4
|
5 (47)
|
Northwestern
|
69.0
|
6 (56)
|
Minnesota
|
66.2
|
7 (57)
|
Illinois
|
65.7
|
8 (90)
|
Wisconsin
|
55.9
|
9 (98)
|
Ohio State
|
54.0
|
10 (100)
|
Maryland
|
53.7
|
11 (114)
|
Iowa
|
47.3
|
12 (119)
|
Penn State
|
44.8
|
13 (123)
|
Purdue
|
43.2
|
14 (128)
|
Indiana
|
38.8
Observations:
Wisconsin is clearly the most experienced team in the Big Ten, but when it comes to the Big Ten East Division, there's not much separation between Michigan and Michigan State. Ohio State and Penn State each have a lot of production to replace. If Michigan fails to win the division, lack of experience won't be the issue.
---
