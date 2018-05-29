Michigan has most of the pieces needed to compete for a title, but there are a few question marks on the 2018 team — and one big one.

The U-M coaches were so short on depth, in fact, that they chased Rice grad transfer Calvin Anderson, only to lose him to Texas. Anderson might even have been the frontrunner to win the position … instead, fifth-year senior Juwann Bushell-Beatty got most of the reps there this spring after splitting time at right tackle much of his career.



Perhaps knowing depth would be an issue, the coaches moved James Hudson to tackle from defensive line a year ago. Many thought he had a long term future on the offensive line, but there was one thing holding him back:

"It took some convincing, because there's nothing like getting after the quarterback,” Hudson said with a grin. “That's always fun, getting sacks and getting that reaction from the crowd, but it takes a different type of player to protect the blind side of the quarterback. Being a left tackle, that's different. You have to have a different mentality as a football player.

"I think I have what it takes."

Like many his size, Hudson played on both the offensive and defensive lines in high school. The move isn't easy, especially when a player has concentrated on one side for a year.

“Defensive linemen are usually more athletic than offensive linemen, so maybe that will help him in the transition,” former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene said. “But just to understand and get comfortable with where he’s supposed to be in space with his offensive line mates, how to understand how to work with a tight end and a back, all those things, takes a lot. It takes a year.”

It will have been about that long since he moved when he reports to camp this fall, and if he puts the work in this summer, the 6-5, 300-pounder will have a chance to earn significant playing time.

New line coach Ed Warinner thinks so, too. He likes what he’s seen from Hudson and believes he can be very good at the position.

“James Hudson is coming around,” Warinner said this spring. “He’s got a high ceiling, a lot of upside. Toledo Central Catholic kid. I really like him.

“He’s not a starter, but he’s a guy who redshirted last year and was a defensive player, and all of sudden, he’s in the mix to be on the two-deep and play for us as he continues to develop.”

Warinner first got to know Hudson when the coach was still at Ohio State. The Buckeyes never offered him, but Warinner said he’s happy he has Hudson now.

"Coach Warinner, I think he came and saw me [when he was at OSU]. We spoke for sure," Hudson says. "He told me he didn't understand why Ohio State never offered, but, hey, I'm here now."

And he’s learning quickly.

"I feel like I've improved my thought process, coming up to the line and figuring out who I need to block," he said. "I feel like I still need to improve my strength and how I pass block.

"If I get that, everything will be fine. I feel like I'm already aggressive off the line as a blocker."

With redshirt junior Jon Runyan Jr. having solidified the right side, they’re looking for at least one more capable body to provide depth. Hudson appears to be on his way.