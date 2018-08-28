Jim Hackett served as U-M's interim AD after Dave Brandon resigned. AP Images

The man who brought Jim Harbaugh to Michigan — Jim Hackett — joined this week's 'Attack Each day' podcast to discuss several topics, including the Notre Dame series, Bo Schembechler and Gerald Ford.

Jim Hackett, retelling one of his favorite Bo Schembechler stories:

“I was close to Bo and would often call him when I ran Steelcase. I once told him we’re making changes to our factories, and asked if he would go through several of them with me. "He had a heart problem at the time and I had a bad hip, but he told me he'd ride with me on a cart. "So we're there on this hot August afternoon, and I told some of the workers there to ask Bo if he wanted a cup of water or if he needed to take a break. "He said no of course, and by the third time, he tells them, 'Hackett is going to drop before I do!' They all loved it.”

Hackett, recalling another memorable Bo story:

“We were getting ready for the OSU game in '73, and at the time, only one of our games was broadcasted each year, and that was the one. "Bo brought us all together beforehand and told us it would be the biggest game we'll play in our lives. "He explained that everybody in the world would be watching — with the exception of a billion people in China who didn't give a **** if we won or lost.”

Hackett, on his friendship with Gerald Ford:

“I would call Gerald Ford before the Ohio State game every year, and it was just like he was 10 years old again. "He once interrupted his deal in Helsinki because he wanted to know the score of the Michigan/Ohio State game.”

Hackett:

“Bo actually once got a call to be a pallbearer at Gerald ford’s funeral. He told me he was thinking about turning it down, but then died three or four months before Ford did. "They had a Michigan letter blanket on the chair at Ford's wakes where he would’ve sat as a pallbearer, and [his wife] Cathy stood in for him at the funeral.”

Jim Harbaugh, revealing the biggest heroes in his life:

“No. 1 is my mom and dad and No. 2 is my wife, Sarah. "No. 3 would have to be [my brother] John and [sister] Joani, and the next three are Pope Francis, Bo Schembechler and Winston Churchill.”

Hackett, discussing how rescheduling of the Notre Dame series came about:

"Jim deserves a lot of credit for getting them back on the schedule. "The schedule is actually quite a random thing, and traveling to South Bend is not a problem for us [distance-wise]. "I guess the ADs at each school had a run-in before I got here, but we sent them a request saying we’re interested in scheduling them and asked if they’re open, and they said yes. "Playing them there again had to do with the television contracts, and we’ll make up our count with them over time. This will be the biggest thing going on in the country on Saturday night.”

Harbaugh, recalling his experiences at Notre Dame: