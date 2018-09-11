Patterson turned the ball over twice against Notre Dame, both when he was pressured, but he still played better than any Michigan quarterback in any game last year save one — John O’Korn’s best game in a Michigan uniform, a win over Purdue — and he was on target Saturday in a win over WMU.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is pleased with his team’s progress through two games, particularly at the quarterback position.

“He’s doing really well,” Harbaugh said today. “Just getting the time on task has been good. I always felt a quarterback would be better in six months than he would when he starts, better after a year, better after two years in a particular system … in anybody’s system.



“Spring ball was a really good thing for Shea as a transfer player.”

Harbaugh told 97.1 The Ticket radio Patterson and everyone on the team took the Notre Dame loss hard, ready to atone for it over the next several games.

“There’s development at quarterback, improvement on the offensive line,” he said.” We’ll continue to build on those things. There’s improvement at the wide receiver position, another area we were seeking it … the accuracy of the quarterback was outstanding, not just the placement but real tight throws, getting the ball out.

“There are several areas where we look at tape and check the box of improvement. Do we want more? Of course. We expect to get that. That’s where the program is.”

Told he was 9-9 in his last 18 games and reminded of his record against rivals, Harbaugh quipped they didn’t get credit for some other tough games.

"Not Penn State, though," he said.

The Wolverines hold a 2-1 record over the Nittany Lions in Harbaugh’s three years.

"What I think about is what you learn from them, and I feel like I’ve learned something from every one of them, as a player or a coach: What you did or what you didn’t do and what you plan to do the next time," he said.

“In all areas, we’re striving for improvement, Special teams, offense and defense. We’re mostly focused on that. I thought we made some good strides this past week, and we want to continue that momentum.

NOTES

• Harbaugh said after Notre Dame he felt his defense would look back on the game knowing it missed an opportunity. They had several chances to get off the field or make big plays, but failed in the first quarter in falling behind quickly.

“You’re accountable. That feeling you get to be accountable for what you did, didn’t do,” he said. “Penalties that extended drives, be accountable for that. We watch it, look at it … we should have been off the field on all of those occasions. They ended up scoring touchdowns when they should be over on the sideline.

“Even with that, you can create some chaos. They buckled down and we saw that performance in the second half. We were really proud of that. All of our guys feel they are capable of playing great.”

They rebounded, of course, to hold Western Michigan to three points and 208 yards in a 49-3 win.

On offense, he said, they also missed opportunities.

"Definitely you look back and say, 'Should you have taken more shots?' It’s always something that you say, 'Yeah, we should have done more of,'" Harbaugh said. “But then I had other questions on when we didn’t run the ball more.

"In terms of chunk plays, Notre Dame really is a good defense in terms of a bend-don’t-break type of philosophy. They play extremely well; they tackle really well. I didn’t see any that we called that were there and we missed.”

• Expect freshman Ronnie Bell to play more than just the four games allowed due to redshirt rules.

• We’ve put him into the offense and are paying Ronnie,” Harbaugh said of his receiver. “He’s growing and he’s got some skills that can really help our team We’ve chosen to play him.

“He’s got a real good ability to track the ball, he can create space, get separation … he catches the ball well, and every one of those things we want to see him continue his development. We’re really glad we have Ronnie our team, and he’s one of those unique freshmen … not rare, but unique when you’re able to come in and contribute right away.”