Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said this afternoon at his Monday press conference that Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame just “hurts the body.”

He echoed a similar sentiment tonight at his weekly Inside Michigan Football radio show at the Pizza House in Ann Arbor.

“It hurts,” he reiterated. “It’s important to stay accountable for what we did and what we didn’t do. I’ve been a part of a lot of losses as a player and a coach, and learn how a lot from all of them. We’ll approach the process of being champions.

“I liked how our team fought the entire game. We left some points out there — I counted 11 or more that we couldn’t take advantage of.

“[Notre Dame redshirt junior quarterback Brandon] Wimbush just played tough, even though we were hitting him. He made a few big plays that could’ve gone our way, but you have to give credit where credit is due — they played better.”

One of the positives for Michigan on Saturday was the play of junior quarterback Shea Patterson.

He completed 20 of his 30 passes for 227 yards in his U-M debut, in what was a raucous environment.

“Shea took some big hits, but escaped the pocket and got out of some bad situations too,” Harbaugh recalled. “He competed and threw accurately on the run, and that really stood out to me.

“We had one penalty offensively in a loud environment, so he called all the accurate formations and checks, and played with poise. Shea had a play where he cramped up and his leg gave out and he still made a nice throw to his left.”

Patterson wasn’t the only signal caller who impressed in his Wolverine debut though.

Redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey also saw his first game when Patterson left the game with cramps, and completed four of six passes for 22 yards.

“The thing that impressed me the most about Dylan was when I asked him how he was feeling, and he said he was having fun,” Harbaugh noted. “That speaks volumes. He made some plays outside the pocket and delivered some accurate throws from inside of it.”

Still, U-M’s offense was only able to muster 307 yards and seven points, which obviously wasn’t enough to come away with the victory.

Many have blamed the offensive coaches for a lack of preparation, and although Harbaugh wouldn’t go into detail, he said each coach is internally “held accountable for what they did and didn’t do.”