Michigan senior running back Karan Higdon has been named a candidate for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's best running back each year.

After taking over the starting job last season, Higdon has become one of the offense's most dynamic players, carrying the ball 164 times in 2017 for 994 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He has hopes of being named the team's offensive captain this fall, and is expected to be the starting tailback.

Higdon is also on the Maxwell Award watch list, which recognizes the best all-around player.

Michigan has only had one Doak Walker Award winner — Chris Perry in 2003. Stanford's Bryce Love won the award last year.

Other U-M players on preseason award watch lists:

Junior defensive end Rashan Gary: Chuck Bednarik Award (nation's best defensive player)

Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich: Chuck Bednarik Award

Junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr.: Chuck Bednarik Award

Junior quarterback Shea Patterson: Maxwell Award