Michigan sideline reporter Doug Karsch is back for another season of From The Sidelines, with point-blank observations from the field.

Karsch talked extensively about Michigan’s loss to Notre Dame, including…

• An overall take — “It felt like the game was teetering on being a blowout. It never got there, and I credit the Michigan defense and special teams for that. It felt like it was going to get bad.

“Obviously, there’s a lot to work on. I talked to a long-time coach, who didn’t coach at Michigan, after the game. He just said, ‘Look, you open with a game like that, you learn a lot about your team. You know what you need to work on, and you’ve got the whole season to get right back to the drawing board and fix whatever the issue is.’

“He specifically cited Ohio State. He said, ‘You think Ohio State knows what their problems are, after opening with a cupcake?’ I think there’s some truth to that. You don’t want to lose the game. They could have won the game and still figured out some real problems.

“Obviously, now the ball is in the court of this coaching staff, which can try and come up with the solutions. They probably have a few weeks here to do it, before the competition gets stiffer. Now, if they don’t come up with the solutions, or some of these flaws are fatal, there are losses still to come.

“It reminds me a lot of Jim Harbaugh’s first game, where they lost by the same score, 24-17, and didn’t really get outplayed again until the season finale against Ohio State. They lost on one of the unluckiest plays in the history of the game, but that team did not get outplayed again until the Ohio State loss.

“Do I think [offensive line coach] Ed Warinner is a good coach? I did last week, I still do this week. He now knows what he has to work with. Do I think Harbaugh is a good coach? Yeah, I still do. He knows a little bit more about what he has to work with.

“There’s no doubt, this staff can use a perception win, beating a ranked team on the road or getting a rivalry win.”