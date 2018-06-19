Ken Griffey Jr. finished with a .284 average and 630 home runs in a playing career that lasted from 1989-2010. AP Images

Longtime MLB player Ken Griffey Jr. was recently in Ann Arbor to accompany his son, Tevin, to a football camp, and as a result, the Harbaughs wound up having him as the guest on this week's "Attack Each day" podcast episode. Both Griffey and Jack and Jim Harbaugh covered several topics on today's segment, including Father's Day and "The Kid's" playing career.

Jack Harbaugh:

“I just kind of ran into Jim at the Father’s Day camp that morning, and he gave me one of those [makes slap on the back sound] 'Happy Father’s Day' [in monotone voice]. "That was it. I was looking for some other kind words or accolades, but there was none of that. I didn’t get anything from [Jim's son] Jack either — I mentioned to him that he was the only grandchild who could write that I didn’t get anything from, and he just kind of blew me off. He gave me the ‘maybe next year’ attitude.”

Jack Harbaugh, on the success of Sunday's father/son camp:

“It was outstanding with a capital O. They had fathers, sons, daughters, mothers and babies — there were 250 or so youngsters there. They held a punt, pass and kick segment — Jim was amazing at that. "He split the dads into two groups of — over 50 and under 50. He put himself in the older group and was able to throw the ball about 45 yards — another dad threw it about 41 yards. "Lots of players signed autographs afterward, and the kids loved it. Greg Mattison said it best when he said, 'once the word gets out about this, we’ll have to cut it off at about 300 or 400 people.’”

Ken Griffey Jr., on choosing a baseball career over a scholarship offer from Bo Schembechler:

“It was a tough decision, but what do you expect when you tell a 17-year old kid he can either go to college for a few years or take $160,000?

Ken Griffey Jr.:

“My batting stance was just like my dad's early in my career — a little crouched over. I started standing up straighter a few years in and was able to hit the ball further as a result. "With baseball, you can look in a mirror and figure out what you’re doing wrong. Even when I didn’t have answers, I had friends and family members I could call to help me through it.”

Jim Harbaugh:

“We sit down with the quarterbacks every Thursday before a game, and find out what they don't like in a game plan, and take it out. If there are plays they really like, we make sure to include it within the first 15 plays or so. It’s very important to have the quarterbacks handling plays they like during a game.”

Ken Griffey Jr.:

“There weren’t many pitchers I didn’t enjoy hitting against in my career. If I had to pick one though, I’d say Pedro Martinez from 1998-2000. You go could 0-3 against him in a game and be happy because it wasn’t 0-4. "On the flip side, I felt comfortable going against any lefty — I had seven or eight home runs off of David Wells, and seven off Roger Clemens. When you grow up against a guy who is a left-hander, it makes things a little easier. "With that being said, a lefty like Randy Johnson — who threw 97 and above — was an exception. I got hit by a pitch 82 times in my career — I never went after a pitcher, though, because the way I’d get back at them was to make their ERA go up.”

Jack Harbaugh, on how being a grandparent changes you:

“We have a bowl full of Oreos in our house, because the grandkids love them. As soon as they get to our place, there’s no 'hi' or anything — it’s just straight to that bowl. You pick up their mess with a smile on your face, and as a grandpa, you're loving it. Then your own kids wonder what the heck has happened to you.”

Jack Harbaugh: