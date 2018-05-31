The Big Ten revealed kickoff times for several of Michigan's 2018 contests this afternoon, bringing the known total to five.

It was announced that U-M's Sept. 1 season-opener at Notre Dame will begin at 7:30 p.m. on NBC, with the home-opener against Western Michigan the following week kicking off at noon. It was also determined that the game against the Broncos will air on Fox Sports 1.

The Maize and Blue will welcome SMU to Michigan Stadium the next weekend on Sept. 15 for a 3:30 showdown on Big Ten Network.

U-M will then host Maryland at noon on Oct. 6 for its annual homecoming game, with the television network to be announced at a later date.

Although the start time for Michigan's rivalry showdown with Michigan State on Oct. 20 has not yet been set, it has been determined that the game will air on either FOX or Fox Sports 1.

In like manner, the regular-season finale at Ohio State will also air on FOX, and as usual, will be a noon kickoff.





Here's a look at the full 2018 schedule with the known start times and TV networks:

Sept. 1 — @ Notre Dame (7:30, NBC)

Sept. 8 — Western Michigan (12:00, Fox Sports 1)

Sept. 15 — SMU (3:30, BTN)

Sept. 22 — Nebraska

Sept. 29 — @ Northwestern

Oct. 6 — Maryland (12:00)

Oct. 13 — Wisconsin

Oct. 20 — @ Michigan State (FOX/Fox Sports 1)

Oct. 27 — BYE

Nov. 3 — Penn State

Nov. 10 — @ Rutgers

Nov. 17 — Indiana

Nov. 24 — @ Ohio State (12:00, FOX)