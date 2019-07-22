Both senior safety Josh Metellus and senior cornerback Lavert Hill were named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, which is given to the top defensive back in the country. Last week, these Wolverines also earned spots on the Bednarik Award watch list given to the top defender in the nation.

Hill was a semifinalist for the award last season and started all 13 games at cornerback. He made 14 solo tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. The Associated Press named him to the third-team All-America and he was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Metellus accumulated 48 tackles and three interceptions last season and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP. He has started in 24 games at safety in his Michigan career.



The 2019 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award winner is selected from three finalists and will be announced at The Home Depot College Football Awards Presented by Gildan on Thursday, December 12, 2019, on ESPN. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.