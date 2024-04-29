Michigan Football lost another depth piece to the transfer portal with redshirt freshman Semaj Bridgeman electing to enter the portal just before April 30 deadline.

Bridgeman was a 4-star recruit in the 2023 class with fellow linebackers Jason Hewlett and Hayden Moore. Bridgeman did not see the field during his freshman season.

Bridgeman added significant weight while at Michigan, getting up to 246LBS. In between roles, Bridgeman worked this spring in a SAM role similar to Jaylen Harrell during underclassman years. Bridgeman did not see much action during the Maize vs Blue Spring Game.

Michigan has considered adding a linebacker with experience from the transfer portal. Early enrollee Jeremiah Beasley also entered the portal soon after the spring game.







